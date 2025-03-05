Why Did Trump's Critics Wear Pink To His 2025 Joint Address?

At Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 4, one surprising color flooded the surely tense House chamber: pink. Amidst the dark suits were many Congress members sporting various shades of Barbie's favorite color. With just a quick glance at the room, it was clear that the vibrant wardrobe choice was meant to make a statement. And, as it turns out, there was more significance to the hue than simply being neither red nor blue.

In an interview with Time, Democratic Women's Caucus head, New Mexico Representative Teresa Leger Fernández, put pink's significance simply: "Pink is a color of power and protest. It's time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear."

There have been endless pleas from the American people for Democrats in power to do something to resist Trump's aggressive actions since the beginning of his second presidency. And, while sporting pink certainly isn't much, a sign of resistance is, at least, something. The silent protest during Trump's address to Congress is particularly timely, since it comes just hours after he took to his social media platform Truth Social to attempt to squash protests against him. "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came," he wrote. This comes off as hypocritical yet unsurprising, considering Trump has been clear about what he thought of the January 6 Capitol Riot, pardoning the violent rioters.

