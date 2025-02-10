Donald Trump's Biggest Controversies In California

Not one to shy away from controversy (to say the least), President Donald Trump has often faced serious money problems and courted lawsuits on his way to the top. With his second term in the White House off to a bombastic start, many are reeling from his onslaught of executive orders and troubling invitations for lifelong civil servants to accept a wishy-washy severance package. One state in particular that's found itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration is California. Trump has a long history of feuding with the state as it's primarily run by his political opponents and boasts a population of left-leaning voters.

California isn't the first state to find itself locking horns with Trump, there's a series of Trump's biggest controversies in the state of New York that kept him in and out of the court system for decades. Never a man to back down from a legal fight, Trump might actually be salivating at his chance to be swarmed with litigation coming out of the Golden State. From his first time in office to his second, there's been quite a bit of guff between California and Trump. Here are the biggest controversies Trump has been embroiled in within California.