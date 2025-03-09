Why Hunter Schafer Has No Love For Trump's Administration

Hunter Schafer is a multitalented actress, model, and artist who's been nominated numerous times for her work. She's had a stunning transformation, but she'll still only be seen as a transgender woman by some people. It's a shame because her gender identity is only one small part of who she is as a person. Gender is a social construct, but not to the Trump administration.

In February 2025, Schafer posted to TikTok to share with fans a shocking experience: Her passport now lists her as male instead of female. While Schafer was biologically born male, she has been actively living as a woman since her teenage years. Schafer noted that her gender markers for previous forms of identification, including her driver's license and an earlier passport, have said female. The reason Schafer had to get another passport was because hers was stolen when she was filming in Barcelona.

She got a temporary passport to be used to get her back into the U.S.; then, she had to replace her stolen one. She filled it out as female, but it had been changed to male when she received it. "I don't give a f*** that they put an 'M' on my passport," Schafer said. "It doesn't really change anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder." She has dealt with tragedy in her life, and this change is just the latest setback. "I'm never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can't change that, and f*** this administration," she said.

