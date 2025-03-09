Why Hunter Schafer Has No Love For Trump's Administration
Hunter Schafer is a multitalented actress, model, and artist who's been nominated numerous times for her work. She's had a stunning transformation, but she'll still only be seen as a transgender woman by some people. It's a shame because her gender identity is only one small part of who she is as a person. Gender is a social construct, but not to the Trump administration.
In February 2025, Schafer posted to TikTok to share with fans a shocking experience: Her passport now lists her as male instead of female. While Schafer was biologically born male, she has been actively living as a woman since her teenage years. Schafer noted that her gender markers for previous forms of identification, including her driver's license and an earlier passport, have said female. The reason Schafer had to get another passport was because hers was stolen when she was filming in Barcelona.
She got a temporary passport to be used to get her back into the U.S.; then, she had to replace her stolen one. She filled it out as female, but it had been changed to male when she received it. "I don't give a f*** that they put an 'M' on my passport," Schafer said. "It doesn't really change anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder." She has dealt with tragedy in her life, and this change is just the latest setback. "I'm never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can't change that, and f*** this administration," she said.
Why Hunter Schafer's gender marker changed on her passport
How does someone with a U.S. passport that marks them as female then receive a new passport that lists them as male? It's because President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 decreeing that the country will only recognize two genders: male and female. It does not allow people to change their gender on U.S. passports, nor does it mark the gender box with an X. Basically, whichever gender you are assigned at birth is what legally must go on your passport.
Hunter Schafer admitted in her TikTok that she didn't really think Trump would keep his word with what he wanted to do. The "Euphoria" star shared she wasn't posting this online to cause a stir, but she did feel like it was important to let people know about the current circumstances. "I was shocked because I didn't ... think it was actually going to happen," she confessed.
The actress also discussed how she's aware of her privilege as a slender, white trans celebrity who "pass[es]." However, none of those things prevented her from avoiding the Trump administration's executive order. Moreover, Schafer shared that her birth certificate still says male, so that could be why her passport was changed back to male from female under this new rule. It seems like the Trump administration needs a refresher on the right language to use for discussing gender. One comment on Schafer's video said it best: "Don't worry girl. It's M for Mujer (woman in Spanish)."