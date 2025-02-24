Tragic Details About Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer's Life

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer is on a path to Hollywood superstardom, with her groundbreaking and eye-catching role in the aforementioned HBO drama, her powerful and memorable turns in the 2024's "Cuckoo" and "Kinds of Kindness," and her forthcoming role in the TV series "Blade Runner 2099." However, despite her thriving career, famous friends, and supportive fans, the 26-year-old actress has had numerous roadblocks and personal challenges that she's had to navigate over the course of her young life.

Things have seemingly gotten more difficult for Schafer since the start of Donald Trump's administration. The actress is a trans woman, and in February 2025, she took to social media to reveal that the new passport she recently received had marked her gender as "M" for male. This is because of Trump's executive order that the US government only recognizes two sexes, male and female, and that official government documents will adhere to the sex marked on people's birth certificates.

"I'm not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don't need it. But I do think it's worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening," Schafer said in her video (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "And I was shocked. I was shocked. ... I also want to say, I don't give a f**k that they put an 'M' on my passport. It doesn't change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder." This sort of difficulty is tragically something Schafer has faced throughout her life.

