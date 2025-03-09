Why These Outfits Worn By Fox News Alum Jillian Mele Were Dubbed Inappropriate

If people thought they were going to make Jillian Mele feel bad for wearing clothes they found too "revealing," they were sadly mistaken. In 2018, Mele replied to a now-deleted tweet, pushing back on the narrative that her clothing choices are flawed. "My clothes are very appropriate, you don't have to agree, and obviously you don't, but I dress classy 100% of the time. Have a nice night."

Other people agreed with Mele, commenting on how wonderful she looked, including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, who reacted to Mele's tweet about the blue dress. "Don't worry about them! You always look classy." Mele answered with a winking emoji and wrote, "Oh I am not worried. But I don't let it slide." Several people commented about loving Mele's hot pink dress in the other photo.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sadly, Mele isn't alone in being shamed for wearing a dress that revealed her shoulders. Meghan Markle understands how it feels to have her outfits dubbed inappropriate, too — like when she wore an off-the-shoulder dress to the Trooping of the Colour in 2018. That event is traditionally more formal, but it's not like Markle wore jeans and a T-shirt. The same can be said for Mele, who wore dresses that were appropriate for work but not ones that couldn't also be worn to church.

