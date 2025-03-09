Why These Outfits Worn By Fox News Alum Jillian Mele Were Dubbed Inappropriate
When you're a celebrity woman, it can feel like a double-edged sword deciding what to wear. Either your outfit is deemed too revealing, and you're shamed for it, or your clothes aren't revealing enough, and you're shamed for it. Fox News alum Jillian Mele understands this firsthand, as she's had to deal with trolls online numerous times who tried coming for her fashion choices.
The former news anchor took to social media, most notably X, formerly Twitter, to clap back at users who feel like her wardrobe is inappropriate. Apparently, everyone with an X account has been delegated as a trusty member of the fashion police brigade, at least when it comes to Mele's outfits.
In 2018, Mele posted a pic of herself in a gorgeous navy blue dress she apparently received backlash for wearing. "For the record, this is my 'inappropriate' dress according to some women today," she captioned the photo, including three laughing emojis. "Darn inappropriate shoulders showing." A year before that, she rocked a hot pink dress — that did not show her shoulders — and shared the photo online. One person in the comments asked, "Can you get your dresses any shorter??" Not missing a beat, Mele responded that she could but didn't want to do so. While other celebs, such as Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt and Karoline Leavitt, have worn outfits that totally missed the mark, Mele arguably did not.
Jillian Mele clapped back at haters
If people thought they were going to make Jillian Mele feel bad for wearing clothes they found too "revealing," they were sadly mistaken. In 2018, Mele replied to a now-deleted tweet, pushing back on the narrative that her clothing choices are flawed. "My clothes are very appropriate, you don't have to agree, and obviously you don't, but I dress classy 100% of the time. Have a nice night."
Other people agreed with Mele, commenting on how wonderful she looked, including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, who reacted to Mele's tweet about the blue dress. "Don't worry about them! You always look classy." Mele answered with a winking emoji and wrote, "Oh I am not worried. But I don't let it slide." Several people commented about loving Mele's hot pink dress in the other photo.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sadly, Mele isn't alone in being shamed for wearing a dress that revealed her shoulders. Meghan Markle understands how it feels to have her outfits dubbed inappropriate, too — like when she wore an off-the-shoulder dress to the Trooping of the Colour in 2018. That event is traditionally more formal, but it's not like Markle wore jeans and a T-shirt. The same can be said for Mele, who wore dresses that were appropriate for work but not ones that couldn't also be worn to church.