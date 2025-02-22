Karoline Leavitt Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Karoline Leavitt, the latest White House press secretary, has garnered plenty of controversy throughout her short amount of time in the spotlight. However, one thing that is consistently disappointing is her fashion choices. Leavitt arguably has more hits than misses when it comes to her sense of style. One may ask, 'Why does Leavitt have so many fashion fails?' The answer is fairly simple. She picks unflattering colors, awkward silhouettes, and event-inappropriate attire. For instance, Leavitt often chooses long one-pieces with a tacky print, or a stiff blazer, rarely switching it up or showcasing an outfit that is well thought out.

Advertisement

People online have been highly critical of several outfits, with one social media user even disparaging Leavitt's hairstyle. The Instagram and TikTok user lambasted Leavitt's hair, stating that the style isn't meant to be worn by someone her age, but rather by a child. "The zigzag part in her hair is also certainly a choice," the social media user stated in a video. "I actually had the same one in my fifth grade school photo, you know, before my pre-frontal cortex was done developing." People are starting to notice that many of Leavitt's outfits majorly miss the mark, so it's baffling that she continues with her fashion fails.