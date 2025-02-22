Karoline Leavitt Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Karoline Leavitt, the latest White House press secretary, has garnered plenty of controversy throughout her short amount of time in the spotlight. However, one thing that is consistently disappointing is her fashion choices. Leavitt arguably has more hits than misses when it comes to her sense of style. One may ask, 'Why does Leavitt have so many fashion fails?' The answer is fairly simple. She picks unflattering colors, awkward silhouettes, and event-inappropriate attire. For instance, Leavitt often chooses long one-pieces with a tacky print, or a stiff blazer, rarely switching it up or showcasing an outfit that is well thought out.
People online have been highly critical of several outfits, with one social media user even disparaging Leavitt's hairstyle. The Instagram and TikTok user lambasted Leavitt's hair, stating that the style isn't meant to be worn by someone her age, but rather by a child. "The zigzag part in her hair is also certainly a choice," the social media user stated in a video. "I actually had the same one in my fifth grade school photo, you know, before my pre-frontal cortex was done developing." People are starting to notice that many of Leavitt's outfits majorly miss the mark, so it's baffling that she continues with her fashion fails.
Karoline's all green fit didn't cut it
Karoline Leavitt's all-green outfit that she wore in a photo on Instagram posted in April 2024 is anything but flattering. The post featured two photographs, one of which depicted Leavitt in a green shirt and pants. Both the shirt and the pants feature a corduroy style, but the outfit feels like loungewear. The look seems to be very loose fitting in some places. Also, the color is off-putting and resembles the "pea soup" scene from the horror classic "The Exorcist."
In the photo, Leavitt is in front of a beachfront background, and it seems like she's in bliss. The photo itself is awkward because it seems like she's trying to recreate a supermodel photoshoot, and it's not really working. Leavitt wears a smile in the photos, but it seems plastered on.
Many fans of Leavitt seem to think she shines in the picture. "Glowing," one social media user commented on Instagram. "So so beautiful," wrote another Instagram commenter. While Leavitt seems to have her supporters when it comes to this green outfit, it's a bit too much of an eyesore to really give good marks to.
Karoline's off-purple blazer was unappealing
During the White House briefing in January 2025, Karoline Leavitt, who is already causing headaches for Donald Trump, wore an off-purple suit with a black shirt underneath and a cross around her neck. The outfit's vibes were giving off an uptight principal at a middle school. The pantsuit ages Leavitt quite a bit, even though she is only 27 years old. The ensemble looks to be fairly wrinkly too. According to the Daily Mail, Leavitt purchased this particular outfit from Zara. The blazer was originally $109, and the pants were reportedly $49.90 when they were first available for purchase, but were then marked down to $19.96.
Some people online were not impressed by Leavitt's outfit at the White House briefing, with the opposers declaring that the press secretary's choice of fashion was contradictory in some areas. "How can you consider yourself a Christian and wear a cross when you're causing racism and hate?" one person partially commented on Instagram. On the other side of the coin, some people were declaring that Leavitt's appearance at the White House briefing was worthy of praise. "Don't change a thing," the Instagram user commented. "You nailed it."
Karoline's comfortable jumper was a miss
Another outfit that does nothing for Karoline Leavitt, who looks very different without her cakey makeup, is seen in a photo posted to Instagram on June 11, 2023. In the photo in question, Leavitt is wearing a white jumper covered in floral print. There is also a belt that is attached to the jumper. The outfit is tacky and rather ill-fitting. At the bottom of the jumper, there is a lot of fabric hanging down below, indicating that the outfit is too big for Leavitt.
Also in the photo posted to Instagram, Leavitt is holding a tray with a bowl on top of it. The background of the photographs features a marshland of sorts, with a sunset leering behind Leavitt. One fan of Leavitt wrote a comment on the Instagram post that seemed like it was supposed to be read as a compliment, but it seems like it could be sarcastic. "Looks like you're going to waitress there ... haha very stunning!" the person commented on Instagram. Another Instagram commenter was more blatantly positive with their thoughts of Leavitt, simply writing, "So gorgeous." While some supporters seem to be fond of this look, it still is awkward in the way it fits Leavitt.
Is that a dress or a sweater?
Yet another outfit worn by Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt that just didn't cut it was an outfit that she wore in a photo posted to X, as well as during a press conference in the White House. The outfit in question is red and feels like a peculiar cross between a dress and a sweater. Leavitt has black boots on, which are a bit plain and fail to help the overall outfit pop. The outfit swallows Leavitt, making her look a bit like a cartoon character.
In a photo posted to X on January 31, 2025, Leavitt is wearing the red outfit while posing with Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sanders' daughter. In a caption, Leavitt seemed pleased to be posing with Sanders, who is a former press secretary that served from 2017 to 2019 under Trump, just like Leavitt. "Great to see my friend, @SarahHuckabee, and her beautiful daughter in the West Wing today!" the caption read. "Governor Sanders has been incredibly kind and generous to me as I tackle two important jobs, as Press Secretary and as a mom." While Leavitt may have been excited to pose for a photo alongside Sanders, she should be a little bit less enthusiastic due to the fact that the unpleasing outfit is distracting from anything else in the photo.