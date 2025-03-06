Tarek El Moussa's Brutal Dig At Ex Christina Haack Proves It's Not All Water Under The Bridge

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have known each other for two decades. After becoming friends in 2005, romance developed. The "Flip or Flop" stars married in 2009 and had two children. By January 2017, however, the couple had separated and divorce proceedings were underway. The reasons behind Haack and Tarek's divorce were numerous and multifaceted. Given how intertwined their personal and professional lives remain, sometimes old baggage resurfaces. In the series finale of HGTV's "The Flip Off," an on-camera argument erupted as Tarek and Haack disputed which of them picked Jeff Lewis to choose the series winner. "I slid into his DMs and begged him to do this," Haack asserted (via People). Tarek resorted to a cheap shot, replying: "Yeah, you're used to doing that. That's how you find all those husbands."

Advertisement

Originally, Haack's third husband, Josh Hall, was going to be on her team for this TV project. The couple began their divorce process in summer 2024, leading to the odd dynamic of Haack, along with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, in a somewhat lopsided competition. Unfortunately for Heather, she's also been caught in the middle of the exes' spats, which have escalated throughout the series.

Despite his impulse to poke at Haack's ill-fated romances, Tarek has also acknowledged how much he's evolved. "Enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone," Tarek informed E! News. "I would say we're friends today, actually."