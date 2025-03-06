Tarek El Moussa's Brutal Dig At Ex Christina Haack Proves It's Not All Water Under The Bridge
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have known each other for two decades. After becoming friends in 2005, romance developed. The "Flip or Flop" stars married in 2009 and had two children. By January 2017, however, the couple had separated and divorce proceedings were underway. The reasons behind Haack and Tarek's divorce were numerous and multifaceted. Given how intertwined their personal and professional lives remain, sometimes old baggage resurfaces. In the series finale of HGTV's "The Flip Off," an on-camera argument erupted as Tarek and Haack disputed which of them picked Jeff Lewis to choose the series winner. "I slid into his DMs and begged him to do this," Haack asserted (via People). Tarek resorted to a cheap shot, replying: "Yeah, you're used to doing that. That's how you find all those husbands."
Originally, Haack's third husband, Josh Hall, was going to be on her team for this TV project. The couple began their divorce process in summer 2024, leading to the odd dynamic of Haack, along with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, in a somewhat lopsided competition. Unfortunately for Heather, she's also been caught in the middle of the exes' spats, which have escalated throughout the series.
Despite his impulse to poke at Haack's ill-fated romances, Tarek has also acknowledged how much he's evolved. "Enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone," Tarek informed E! News. "I would say we're friends today, actually."
Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Haack have developed their own solidarity
As Tarek El Moussa's second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa has had a front-row seat for watching Tarek and Christina Haack's post-divorce relationship unfold. "When I met them ... they hated each other, so I was navigating how I came into the picture," Heather divulged during the season finale of "The Flip Off" (via People). However, as Heather bonded with Tarek and Haack's two children, she and Haack formed a strong relationship, too.
Understandably, Heather and Haack have had a few hiccups of their own. However, after things got particularly fraught between them in 2022 while they attended one of their kids' sports activities, it catalyzed them to become even closer. In some instances, this solidarity has led the two women to side with each other against Tarek. After Heather and Tarek were declared victorious over Haack in the HGTV competition, Heather and Haack came together to stop Tarek's ungraceful behavior.
For viewers who might have been surprised at Tarek's insensitive remark about Haack's three marriages, he's candidly admitted that his on-camera interactions with his ex represent their day-to-day rapport. "All we do is argue," Tarek informed Us Weekly in January. Heather likened Tarek and Haack's approach to sibling-like squabbles, and she noted that Tarek's also on the receiving end of these digs. "She picks on Tarek all the time, and then I jump in. But he takes it well!" Heather explained to the outlet.