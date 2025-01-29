Christina Haack, Heather & Tarek El Moussa Share More Strange Details About Their Odd Dynamic
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announced they were divorcing in 2016 after seven years of marriage, and notably, five years into their tenure co-hosting the hit HGTV home renovation show "Flip or Flop." Despite the split, however, Haack and her first husband maintained a strong working relationship, even continuing to do the show together. Making this already unusual dynamic even stranger is Haack's collaboration with Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
The trio stars together in HGTV's new show "The Flip Off," in which the El Moussas compete against Haack in a house-flipping competition. If that premise alone weren't enough to give off some serious "How I Met Your Mother" vibes, the show apparently sometimes feels more like it's Haack and Heather against Tarek. "We pick on [Tarek] a lot," Heather admitted during a January 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with Tarek agreeing, "Yeah they do, which is weird."
He elaborated, "The second all three of us get together, [Haack will] start picking on me, and I'm thinking Heather's going to jump in and defend me. Next thing I know they're standing together picking on me." That said, the teasing seems to be all in good fun. Furthermore, the "Christina on the Coast" star pointed out that she and Tarek having a healthy relationship onscreen and off makes it easier for the exes to co-parent their two children. "The point is it's better for the kids when everyone's getting along, and we genuinely are," Haack argued. "And we're genuinely having so much fun doing this show."
The Flip Off originally featured an even more complicated dynamic
With Christina Haack competing against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa, HGTV's "The Flip Off" certainly has an interesting dynamic to say the very least. But there was almost another major factor in this odd equation. Early promotional material for the show prominently featured Haack's third husband, Josh Hall. However, the couple went their separate ways while "The Flip Off" was still in production. And information that has come out since seems to suggest that Haack and Hall's marriage was even more toxic than we knew.
In December 2024, Entertainment Tonight shared an early clip from "The Flip Off," which revealed that, sweetly, Haack still felt comfortable venting about what was going on in their relationship to Tarek, despite the competition and their own complicated history. "Things with Josh have been bad for a long time," Haack confessed. "The kids literally asked me to leave. They told me, he's not nice to me, why would I stick around?"
Tarek replied, "I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I'm a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this." Still, the "Christina in the Country" star subsequently shared that filming "The Flip Off" without Hall was a considerably more pleasant experience for all involved. "It's so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack confirmed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," with Heather agreeing.