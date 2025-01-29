Christina Haack, Heather & Tarek El Moussa Share More Strange Details About Their Odd Dynamic

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announced they were divorcing in 2016 after seven years of marriage, and notably, five years into their tenure co-hosting the hit HGTV home renovation show "Flip or Flop." Despite the split, however, Haack and her first husband maintained a strong working relationship, even continuing to do the show together. Making this already unusual dynamic even stranger is Haack's collaboration with Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The trio stars together in HGTV's new show "The Flip Off," in which the El Moussas compete against Haack in a house-flipping competition. If that premise alone weren't enough to give off some serious "How I Met Your Mother" vibes, the show apparently sometimes feels more like it's Haack and Heather against Tarek. "We pick on [Tarek] a lot," Heather admitted during a January 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with Tarek agreeing, "Yeah they do, which is weird."

He elaborated, "The second all three of us get together, [Haack will] start picking on me, and I'm thinking Heather's going to jump in and defend me. Next thing I know they're standing together picking on me." That said, the teasing seems to be all in good fun. Furthermore, the "Christina on the Coast" star pointed out that she and Tarek having a healthy relationship onscreen and off makes it easier for the exes to co-parent their two children. "The point is it's better for the kids when everyone's getting along, and we genuinely are," Haack argued. "And we're genuinely having so much fun doing this show."

