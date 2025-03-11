What Kate Hudson Thinks Of Plastic Surgery (As She Ages Beautifully Like Goldie Hawn)

Romcom queen Kate Hudson is undoubtedly one of the biggest faces of '00s feel-good films. Hudson has had a stunning transformation since her time in movies like "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days," but the actor still looks gorgeous in yellow — and, well, everything else. So good, in fact, that people are wondering what she does to maintain such a glowing face. Plastic surgery is one theory. Hudson herself has revealed that she's had some cosmetic procedures before.

In September 2023, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel posted on Instagram to announce her partnership with Alma, a laser technology company for skin rejuvenation. "I've been using their lasers for over 10 years, and love the results! I only ever partner with brands that I truly love and can honestly recommend," she wrote. While she's never confirmed any surgeries or Botox, Hudson says that she holds no harsh opinions for those who choose to alter their appearance with plastic surgery, which is seemingly becoming less and less taboo in Hollywood.

"I don't have any judgment towards anybody who wants to play in that stratosphere, it's so fun," Hudson said in 2022, per Life & Style. Far from judging lasers, Botox, and filler, Hudson said she found those procedures "awesome." She went on to explain that everyone is going to age, but her philosophy is that if there is some work you can get done that makes you feel good, there is nothing wrong with that.

