What Kate Hudson Thinks Of Plastic Surgery (As She Ages Beautifully Like Goldie Hawn)
Romcom queen Kate Hudson is undoubtedly one of the biggest faces of '00s feel-good films. Hudson has had a stunning transformation since her time in movies like "How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days," but the actor still looks gorgeous in yellow — and, well, everything else. So good, in fact, that people are wondering what she does to maintain such a glowing face. Plastic surgery is one theory. Hudson herself has revealed that she's had some cosmetic procedures before.
In September 2023, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel posted on Instagram to announce her partnership with Alma, a laser technology company for skin rejuvenation. "I've been using their lasers for over 10 years, and love the results! I only ever partner with brands that I truly love and can honestly recommend," she wrote. While she's never confirmed any surgeries or Botox, Hudson says that she holds no harsh opinions for those who choose to alter their appearance with plastic surgery, which is seemingly becoming less and less taboo in Hollywood.
"I don't have any judgment towards anybody who wants to play in that stratosphere, it's so fun," Hudson said in 2022, per Life & Style. Far from judging lasers, Botox, and filler, Hudson said she found those procedures "awesome." She went on to explain that everyone is going to age, but her philosophy is that if there is some work you can get done that makes you feel good, there is nothing wrong with that.
What is Kate Hudson's skincare routine?
Although we aren't certain what work she has or has not had done, there's no doubt that Kate Hudson's skin always looks flawless. She seems to be aging beautifully, just like her mother and fellow actor Goldie Hawn. To keep her youthful glow, the "Almost Famous" star shared her in-depth skincare routine with Vogue in 2022. "I've always had some kind of routine, and I enjoy it now that I'm older," said Hudson. The actor confessed that she seldom sticks to the same products and likes to play around with what she uses. "I'm not religious about it," she said, even admitting that there are nights she doesn't take her makeup off. However, Hudson has a short list of musts to take care of her skin health: "Sleep, hydration, supplements" — specifically her brand of supplements, InBloom.
Hudson is now in the era of her career where she is constantly asked about her methods to maintain a timeless face, but what you don't know about Hudson is that the question of how to age like fine wine is a peripheral one to her. "Because the only time I think about aging is when I'm asked about how I think about aging," Hudson told Byrdie. "Everybody wants to talk about, you know, what women are doing to their face. Or how women do antiaging," she explained. Although Hudson said she loves that kind of thing and doesn't mind giving her recommendations, she finds it interesting that men in Hollywood don't get the same questions.