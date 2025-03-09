Whatever Happened To Alexis Bledel?

In the mid-aughts, Alexis Bledel was on the screens and in the hearts of countless romcom fans. Born in 1981, Bledel is perhaps best known for portraying the beloved character Rory Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls," as well as her roles in classic 2000s teen movies, from "Tuck Everlasting" to "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Given her talented acting skills, it would be easy to assume Bledel was born a natural performer. However, she was shy from a young age and never imagined herself in front of a screen, which only made Bledel's stunning transformation from model to actor even more special.

"I never pictured myself as an actor," Bledel explained to East Bay Times back in 2009, at the height of her new stardom. "I always thought that I would be behind the scenes." When she was a child, Bledel's parents encouraged her to try community theater as a way to help overcome her shyness.Despite her natural inclination to shy away from the spotlight, Bledel has continued her successful acting career through adulthood. And, like the rest of the cast of "Gilmore Girls" today, she has stayed busy. Bledel has starred in a number of shows and movies since her early acting days, from crime thrillers to award winning dramas. She decidedly keeps her personal life private, a fact that is unsurprising given her more shy nature. So, whatever happened to Bledel? The actor has had multiple career achievements and revealed some major details about her private life since her days as a teen actor.

