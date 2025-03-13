Inside Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford's Long-Lived Friendship

Kathie Lee Gifford had plenty of reasons to leave "The Today Show;" she actually planned on resigning from her hosting duties much earlier than she did, but Gifford's strong friendship with Hoda Kotb played a significant part in delaying her exit. The dynamic duo met in 2008 when NBC recruited the former "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" host to lead another hour on "Today." She wasn't planning on doing the show for longer than a year, but she also wasn't planning on forging a lifelong friendship with Kotb.

In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Gifford shared that she'd never heard of Kotb when she was approached about doing a show with her. But she agreed to meet her for lunch. To her surprise, the pair ended up having a five-hour lunch. Gifford admitted the restaurant asked them to leave because they had to start their dinner shift. "We went to the ladies' room," Gifford recalled. "I said, 'Hoda, I don't want to come back to television; I think I've done the best TV I could ever do with Regis. But I know I can be friends with you for the rest of my life."

However, Gifford had her cake and ate it, too. She not only facilitated a lifelong bond with Kotb, but the team's segments on "Today" became a mega-hit. Despite Gifford's doubts about the morning program, it took off thanks to her and Kotb's natural chemistry. Gifford ended up doing "Today" 11 years longer than she anticipated, thanks to her love for Kotb.

