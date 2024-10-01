The Staggering Amount Of Money Hoda Kotb Was Reportedly Making Before She Left NBC

This unexpected shakeup on the popular morning show came after a milestone birthday that she said was the reason for her stepping down. "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said on "Today." Hoda Kotba turned 60 in August. She also wants to spend time with her two daughters. "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," Kotb explained.

Advertisement

She'll be leaving "Today" in early 2025, and there's no official word yet as to who will replace her. Mariska Hargitay, from "Law and Order: SVU," did joke on the show that she'd be "happy to step in any time" once Kotb was gone, per People.

Hargitay is just one of Kotb's many supporters. Fans chimed in on the comments on a touching Instagram post showing Kotb getting a standing ovation from the crew on the day she announced her departure. "No one translates authenticity or kindness like Hoda. Happy for her and her littles for the next adventure," one wrote. "Such a class act. Nobody can fill her shoes," another said. Kotb is clearly a much loved part of the show, and many people's mornings won't feel the same without her.

Advertisement