The Staggering Amount Of Money Hoda Kotb Was Reportedly Making Before She Left NBC
Live on the "Today" show on September 26, Hoda Kotb surprised the world when she announced that she'll be leaving the show. Kotb, who was once told she'd never make it in journalism, has been at NBC for over 25 years, and she started working on "Today" in 2007 and was made co-anchor of the popular morning show in 2018. Joining the ranks of those anchors who've left the "Today" show had to be a difficult decision for Kotb, perhaps particularly when it comes to saying goodbye to her multi-million dollar paycheck. Kotb had been reportedly making over $20 million a year on the show, according to a source speaking to Puck (via Us Weekly). But that might have been going down if she stayed on.
Declining morning show viewership has apparently got executives talking about cutting the astronomical pay rates of their anchors with Kotb as one of those who'd reportedly be getting a pay cut. And while she didn't say that money was the reason that she was making this change, it's been rumored that a possible upcoming pay cut helped influence her decision.
Hoda Kotb said her family was a big part of her leaving the Today show
This unexpected shakeup on the popular morning show came after a milestone birthday that she said was the reason for her stepping down. "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said on "Today." Hoda Kotba turned 60 in August. She also wants to spend time with her two daughters. "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," Kotb explained.
She'll be leaving "Today" in early 2025, and there's no official word yet as to who will replace her. Mariska Hargitay, from "Law and Order: SVU," did joke on the show that she'd be "happy to step in any time" once Kotb was gone, per People.
Hargitay is just one of Kotb's many supporters. Fans chimed in on the comments on a touching Instagram post showing Kotb getting a standing ovation from the crew on the day she announced her departure. "No one translates authenticity or kindness like Hoda. Happy for her and her littles for the next adventure," one wrote. "Such a class act. Nobody can fill her shoes," another said. Kotb is clearly a much loved part of the show, and many people's mornings won't feel the same without her.