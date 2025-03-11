Ranking The Best And Worst Love Is Blind Couples In The Show's History

During the very first season of "Love Is Blind," one couple stole the hearts of fans everywhere. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton fell head over heels for each other almost as soon as they met in the pods. They connected on such a deep emotional level that they barely doubted the effectiveness of the show's unusual experiment. As Cameron would later tell People of his experience, "When you find the right person you can just kind of know, and it doesn't take a ton of time to know that."

At the end of filming, the couple declared their love for each other by saying "I do" at the altar. Since then, they have kept the spark going. And, according to Lauren, the secret to everlasting love has a thing or two to do with open communication. As she said on the "Tamron Hall Show," "If you have a problem, talk to each other. You know, it's not always about, 'Well, I'm mad at you so I'm not going to talk to you.' We need to talk it out so we can get over it."

Interestingly, this is an attitude that relationship experts support wholeheartedly. As author Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, wrote in a piece for Psychology Today, "Communication is essential to expressing needs and wants, and to discussing boundaries — all of which are healthy elements of a relationship." Lauren and Cameron's ability to embrace this behavior likely helps keep their romance alive.

