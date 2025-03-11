Ranking The Best And Worst Love Is Blind Couples In The Show's History
They say that love is blind, but Netflix's hit reality show "Love Is Blind" proves that the old aphorism is not necessarily true. Sure, there are plenty of couples from the show who get to know each other sight unseen and then actually make it down the aisle. However, for all the "Love Is Blind" couples who are still together, there were even more who imploded almost as soon as they met face-to-face. For many, the pressures of real life forced them to admit that they just couldn't see eye-to-eye.
Of course, "Love Is Blind" has come with many highs and lows. Over the years, the franchise has shown us grand romantic gestures, joyful tears, and even true love. On the flip side, we have also seen instances of jealousy, infidelity, and even secret love children. If the best "Love Is Blind" pairings have modeled healthy relationship patterns and signs of open communication, the worst ones have demonstrated how quickly dishonesty can derail a love story. At the end of the day, both the couples that we love — and those that we love to hate — have taught us a lot about what works or, erm doesn't, in an engagement.
Best #1: Cameron and Lauren
During the very first season of "Love Is Blind," one couple stole the hearts of fans everywhere. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton fell head over heels for each other almost as soon as they met in the pods. They connected on such a deep emotional level that they barely doubted the effectiveness of the show's unusual experiment. As Cameron would later tell People of his experience, "When you find the right person you can just kind of know, and it doesn't take a ton of time to know that."
At the end of filming, the couple declared their love for each other by saying "I do" at the altar. Since then, they have kept the spark going. And, according to Lauren, the secret to everlasting love has a thing or two to do with open communication. As she said on the "Tamron Hall Show," "If you have a problem, talk to each other. You know, it's not always about, 'Well, I'm mad at you so I'm not going to talk to you.' We need to talk it out so we can get over it."
Interestingly, this is an attitude that relationship experts support wholeheartedly. As author Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, wrote in a piece for Psychology Today, "Communication is essential to expressing needs and wants, and to discussing boundaries — all of which are healthy elements of a relationship." Lauren and Cameron's ability to embrace this behavior likely helps keep their romance alive.
Best #2: Ryotaro and Motomi
Netflix only released one season of "Love Is Blind: Japan," but that single season introduced fans to one of the franchise's most charming couples. Ryotaro Yamauchi, a hairstylist with a bold blond 'do, fell for Motomi, a career woman who boasted a more traditional sales background. Although Ryotaro and Motomi definitely came from two different worlds, they could not help but fall in love on the show. Not only did they get married at the end of their season, but they also welcomed a baby boy in 2023.
Although Ryotaro and Motomi have remained relatively private following their reality TV wedding, the pair have occasionally shared updates with their fans via social media. From what we can tell, the PDA is strong. Many of the couple's Instagram photos show Motomi leaning towards Ryotaro, and she occasionally rests her head on his. In one shot, the duo sits close together at a restaurant.
According to body language experts, this is a great sign for Ryotaro and Motomi's marriage. Speaking to Women's Health, University of Michigan professor and "Love Doctor" Dr. Terri Orbuch, Ph.D., explained that couples who lean towards each other tend to feel close to each other. "You're leaning on someone you trust and may want to be comforted by," Orbuch said. Orbuch later added that sitting next to each other at a restaurant can foster additional closeness. Ryotaro and Motomi's habits definitely seem to reflect this.
Best #3: Brett and Tiffany
We always stan a power couple. And when it comes to Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell-Brown from Season 4 of "Love Is Blind," it's hard not to give them full support. From the very beginning, this duo stood out for their commitment to their respective careers — and their ability to support each other's dreams. They got hitched on the show and embarked on a marriage in which they go out of their way to build each other up. As Tiffany told People around the time of her two-year wedding anniversary, "We give each other grace and allow each other to explore our passions ... I think what has really helped us is that I encourage Brett to do the things that he loves and vice versa."
Specialists say that fostering this kind of supportive environment can be key to a happy marriage. In an article for Psychology Today, relationship expert, Arash Emamzadeh, explained, "Partner responsiveness and supportiveness are important because they correlate with higher relationship satisfaction, better relationship functioning, and well-being." The fact that Tiffany and Brett can rely on each other to achieve their goals likely indicates high levels of emotional closeness and bonding. As an added bonus, the couple even seems to share the same goals when it comes to traveling the world — perhaps explaining why Tiffany and Brett are still going strong after their season finale.
Best #4: Alexa and Brennon
Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are basically #couplegoals at their finest. The Texas-based pair fell in love sight unseen on "Love Is Blind" Season 3. They bonded over their love of Israeli cooking and quickly realized that they shared many of the same culinary passions. Since then, they have tied the knot and even welcomed a daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux. As the couple wrote on Instagram after their baby's arrival, "She has mommy's hair and daddy's dimples and we couldn't be more in love."
Of course, like all couples, Alexa and Brennon have had their fair share of challenges. Unlike most couples, however, they have had to deal with the repercussions of reality TV stardom. At times, Alexa and Brennon have faced so much negativity that they had to learn how to tune out the noise. As Alexa told Life&Style, their marriage only worked because they managed to set boundaries with the haters. "I think that you just have to really just focus on your relationship and just shut out the rest of the world because I feel like it can be a lot," she said.
Luckily for Alexa and Brennon, psychologists say that enforcing this type of boundary is key. As licensed counselor Suzanne Degges White, Ph.D, stated in Psychology Today, "Boundaries reflect our values." When couples like Alexa and Brennon establish boundaries with social media, it allows them to prioritize each other — potentially leading to a happier marriage.
Best #5: Safa & Muhammad
When Safa Al Juboori and Mohammad Kiswani first clicked on "Love Is Blind: Habibi," it wasn't clear whether the couple would truly last. Sure, Safa and Muhammad seemed to be connecting on a whole new level. However, Safa, who has a demanding career in the sustainable energy field, has to travel for work on a weekly basis. This meant that — even if she did love Mohammad — she would have very little time to dedicate to her new relationship. This situation injected all kinds of doubt into the couple's future.
Despite this massive challenge, Safa and Mohammad decided to get married and rise to the occasion. In a conversation with Mashable Middle East, Safa said that finding the proper work/life balance was not easy. "I am still doing the same job. It's been very hard ... So far it's okay, I just don't have time for myself. But of course having a supportive husband helps," she said. In the same interview, Mohammad added, "We had our ups and downs when it comes to that. However, I have always promised to be supportive to her and to support her on this journey."
Although being in a long-distance marriage cannot always be easy, the fact that the couple has made it work is definitely a sign of trust. According to psychologists, this element is very important in any given relationship. As Jeremy Nicholson, M.S.W., Ph.D. wrote for Psychology Today, "Trust is an essential component of happy and healthy relationships."
Worst #1: Sergio and Amanda
Although many of the couples from "Love Is Blind" demonstrate healthy relationship patterns, there are others who... appear to miss the mark. Chief among these are Sergio Rincon and Amanda Rincon Jonegård. This couple from "Love Is Blind Sweden" shocked fans by getting married after Sergio spent the bulk of their engagement denying rumors of a secret love child in Barcelona. After Sergio and Amanda finally made it down the aisle, the truth was finally revealed. In fact, Sergio did not have a love child in Barcelona but rather in Sweden. And while Sergio insisted that he had no idea about the baby until after he married Amanda, fans of the show suspected that he wasn't entirely truthful.
We cannot confirm whether or not Sergio lied on the show. However, if he did, it would be a massive relationship reg flag. As university psychology educator Amy Morin explained in a piece for Psychology Today, "As a therapist, I've seen firsthand the relationship destruction caused by secrets." She also noted, "While some secrets may seem harmless on the surface (like how much you really spent on that watch), dishonesty erodes trust." In the case that Sergio did potentially lie to Amanda about having a secret baby, the couple's marriage would undoubtedly suffer. Over time, this could lead to unhappiness, marital dissatisfaction, or even divorce.
Worst #2: Sarah Ann and Jeramy
It's not exactly common for both members of a reality TV couple to leave the show with a villain edit. However, Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramy Lutinski marched to the beat of their own messy drum. The pair met on Season 6 of "Love Is Blind" and immediately stirred up controversy. The reason? The couple didn't choose each other in the pods. Originally, Jeramy was engaged to co-star Laura Dadisman. However, when Sarah Ann sent Jeramy a romantic text message, he came running to her side. He then proceeded to spend an entire night with her — even though he was still technically committed to Laura.
Naturally, this situation ended in disaster. Jeramy and Laura broke up, and Jeramy immediately hopped into a new relationship with Sarah Ann. Although the unconventional couple did end the season together, they eventually broke up. While it's hard to pinpoint why exactly Jeramy and Sarah Ann split, their relationship was full of red flags from the beginning. Creating a new relationship out of what was essentially infidelity is not always a good idea. As relationship psychologist Dr. Kathy Nickerson shared on her personal blog, "Only 5 to 7% of affair relationships lead to marriage and of those, approximately 75% end in divorce. So if we assume only 25% of the initial 7% last, this means that less than 2% turn into long-lasting marriages." In other words, the odds were against Jeramy and Sarah Ann from the start.
Worst #3: Ilias and Alina
Ilias and Alina Pappas may have been the only couple from "Love Is Blind: Germany" to actually tie the knot, but that doesn't mean that their relationship wasn't bursting with bright red flags. Although the couple seemed to get along swimmingly in the pods, their love story turned sour almost as soon as they met up with the other couples during their beachside getaway. The main issue was that Ilias realized he was extremely attracted to co-star, Hanni Hase. And, he couldn't seem to move forward with Alina until he was certain that Hanni wasn't interested in him. Spoiler alert: she wasn't.
In the end, Ilias went back to pursuing Alina. The couple proceeded to shock fans by saying "yes" at the altar — in spite of Ilias' undeniable attraction to Hanni. Although Ilias and Alina are still together one year after filming, viewers worry that Alina remains Ilias' plan B. If this inkling is even remotely true, it could be disastrous for the newlyweds' marriage. As psychologist Glenn Geher, Ph.D. wrote in a piece for Psychology Today, "When one partner sees the other partner as their 'second potato,' the relationship may well be on shaky footing. Such a state may lead to low relationship satisfaction, relationship conflict, perceptions of inequity in the relationship, infidelity, and, quite possibly, relationship dissolution." In that sense, the initial drama between Ilias and Alina could come back to haunt them.
Worst #4: Irina and Zach
Some couples get engaged only to exhibit signs that they aren't ready to get married. On Season 4 of "Love Is Blind," we saw Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova fall in love in the pods — only for things to take a nosedive the minute that they met in person. Irina immediately tried to distance herself from her new fiancé. As she admitted on the show, "I've never made anyone feel this way. I'm literally treating you so poorly, I know it. Like, I won't even look at you, touch you. You talk to me and I literally look away" (via People).
Luckily, Zack and Irina didn't try to force things to work. They decided to break up — giving Zack the chance to pursue things with another co-star, Bliss Poureetezadi. While Zack and Irina failed to connect, he and Bliss blended their lives fairly seamlessly. These days, the pair are happily married with a daughter named Galileo Goytowski.
Although Zack and Irina weren't meant to be, their story stands as a reminder not to waste too much time on the wrong person. According to experts, time is too precious to waste on things that aren't good for us. As psychologist Jim Taylor, Ph.D. wrote for Psychology Today, "Make deliberate choices how you spend and use your time. And, yes, discriminate against people and activities who waste your time." The only redeeming element of Zack and Irina's relationship, indeed, was that it ended quickly.
Worst #5: Deepti and Shake
Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee were one of the worst couples to ever appear on "Love Is Blind." Featured on Season 2, the pair appeared to connect in the pods — only to disintegrate in real life. One of the couple's biggest challenges was Shake's desire to restate his apparent lack of attraction towards Deepti over and over again. According to Deepti's book, "I Choose Myself" (via People), Shake was unnecessarily cruel about her physical appearance. At one point, he apparently discussed his then-fiancé's body with his friends. "I later heard Shake compared me to an animal — a flying squirrel — because of my stretch marks and saggy skin. I heard that he also said my body needed to be studied by science," Deepti wrote.
Saying such rude and hurtful things behind a partner's back is a clear sign of contempt. According to the Gottman Institute, contempt is one of the biggest predictors that a romantic partnership will end. And, the institute defines contempt as "treat[ing] others with disrespect, mock[ing] them with sarcasm, ridicul[ing them], call[ing] them names." Apparently, "The target of contempt is made to feel despised and worthless." Thus, it was perhaps unsurprising when Deepti decided to end things with Shake — and choose herself over the man that spent an entire television season humiliating her.
Methodology
Putting together this list of the best and worst couples on "Love Is Blind" was not always easy. As massive fans of the franchise, we understand that ranking the pairings on the show is not always an objective process. And, it's natural for each fan to harbor their own preferences. That being said, we decided to focus on couples who exhibited either very obvious red flags or very obvious green flags. To help explain why some pairings received more favorable spots than others, we included expert opinions in our rankings. This helped us ensure that we were shining a spotlight on the couples who demonstrated the best of the franchise, while explaining why some of the least popular couples have inspired so much frustration among fans.