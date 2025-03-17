What Sarah Huckabee Sanders Looks Like With Absolutely No Makeup

Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent Thanksgiving 2024 in the wilderness with her family on a hunting trip — and she clearly packed light when it came to makeup. She shared several photos from the trip on Instagram, including a selfie with her husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders. The politician smiled big as her husband took the photo with his arm around her, and both matched in camo gear.

Proving she doesn't mind a low-maintenance photo op, Sanders wasn't wearing a drop of lip gloss, foundation, or even mascara. Her healthy complexion glowed as she had fun with her fam, and she didn't have any of the common types of dark circles, as her under-eye area was naturally bright. She also proudly showed off a few fine lines around her eyes, which was totally relatable and suggested she'd done a lot of smiling over the years. Sanders could do with considering our tips to get rid of dry lips though, as her mouth looked a little dehydrated.

Sanders' fresh-face confirmed she'd come a long way from the heavy eyeshadow styles she rocked during her time in the White House. She became almost as well-known for her overly made up appearance as her work, to the point Chelsea Handler even featured a fake makeup tutorial mocking her on "Chelsea."

