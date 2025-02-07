Kayleigh McEnany's Worst Makeup Fails Of All Time

There's nothing wrong with turning up the glam and wearing whatever makeup makes you feel comfortable, but Kayleigh McEnany's heavy look on Fox News in January had fans confused. In an Instagram video, the news anchor wore layers of full-coverage foundation that made her skin look unnatural, as well as dramatic, black liquid liner around her eyes. That was placed over a powdery, light pink shadow that blended into a darker shade on the outer part of her eyes. She completed the look with long, spidery faux lashes.

But she made a mistake applying her false eyelashes so they didn't quite match. On one eye, they were long all the way into the inner corner. However, the placement of the other made the strip lash appear shorter and flatter. That slightly changed her eye shape, making it look more elongated than round.

Fans noticed things were a little off, with many commenting on her cosmetics. "Why are you painting yourself up to look like a mannequin when you're a natural beauty?" one person asked. "You dont need all that make up ... You have that natural look ..." another wrote.