Meet Dolly Parton's Longtime Best Friend Judy Ogle

Soulmate status doesn't only exist between lovers. Dolly Parton may have both a romantic and a platonic soulmate. Parton's love story with her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, is comparable to a Shakespeare sonnet. But her love for her best friend, Judy Ogle, is just as meaningful. Their bond was so intimate that people often speculated the two were having an affair.

Advertisement

Parton is known for being a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community, so much so that one of the false facts people believe about her is that she is a lesbian and committed to Ogle. "There was some story recently (in the National Enquirer) where I was supposedly marrying my longtime friend Judy (Ogle) and that my husband was OK with it!" she told Pride Source in 2014. "I am not gay, but if I were I would be the first one running out of the closet." Still, a few years later, Parton had to dismiss the rumors again, telling The Sun that it was all just gossip.

In reality, the pair have been lifelong best friends, beginning their story in Tennessee. "Judy and I have been best friends for 64 years, since we were little kids," Parton told the outlet. "Our ­parents knew each other, we grew up together, we were like ­sisters, became best friends." They were a lock and key in terms of their personalities. "She was very quiet, I was very outgoing," the "9 to 5" singer said. "So we made perfect friends. We went all through school together."

Advertisement