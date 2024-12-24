How Did Dolly Parton Meet Her Husband?

Dolly Parton warned Jolene not to take her man, but it seems she never had to worry when it came to Carl Thomas Dean. In 1964, 18-year-old Parton moved to Nashville, eager to chase her dreams of becoming a country music singer. Little did she know that on her very first day in the city, she would meet her future husband.

Advertisement

Having arrived in Nashville with dirty clothes, Parton headed to the Wishy Washy Laundromat. While waiting for her clothes, she stepped outside for a walk — and that's when she caught Dean's attention. It was love at first sight. Smitten, Dean visited Parton every day following their chance encounter, making his intentions very clear.

Their first date was also one for the books. Instead of a typical movie or dinner, Parton recalls how Dean "drove me straight to his folk's house and introduced me to his mother and daddy," adding how "he knew right the minute he saw me that that's the one he wanted" (via New York Times). Two years after they met, Dean proposed to Parton in 1966.