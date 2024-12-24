How Did Dolly Parton Meet Her Husband?
Dolly Parton warned Jolene not to take her man, but it seems she never had to worry when it came to Carl Thomas Dean. In 1964, 18-year-old Parton moved to Nashville, eager to chase her dreams of becoming a country music singer. Little did she know that on her very first day in the city, she would meet her future husband.
Having arrived in Nashville with dirty clothes, Parton headed to the Wishy Washy Laundromat. While waiting for her clothes, she stepped outside for a walk — and that's when she caught Dean's attention. It was love at first sight. Smitten, Dean visited Parton every day following their chance encounter, making his intentions very clear.
Their first date was also one for the books. Instead of a typical movie or dinner, Parton recalls how Dean "drove me straight to his folk's house and introduced me to his mother and daddy," adding how "he knew right the minute he saw me that that's the one he wanted" (via New York Times). Two years after they met, Dean proposed to Parton in 1966.
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean married soon after
In 1966, Dolly Parton was signed to Monument Records, and her career was starting to gain traction. At the time, her manager, Fred Foster, advised against getting married, warning her, "It'll make it so much harder if you're married with all this promotion" (via Local 3 News). But Parton, ever determined, followed her heart.
She and Carl Thomas Dean secretly tied the knot on May 30, 1966, at a small church far from Nashville. The ceremony was intimate, with only a handful of attendees, including Parton's mother, the pastor, and his wife. This simple wedding set the tone for their remarkably private relationship. Soon after their marriage, Dolly released her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly", launching her into country music superstardom. Despite her growing fame, Dean preferred life away from the public eye while supporting Parton from behind the scenes.
In 2016, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in a more elaborate ceremony. This milestone inspired Parton's next album, "Pure and Simple", a title that perfectly encapsulates the key to their successful, long-lasting marriage.