Controversial Sarah Huckabee Sanders Moments She Wishes We'd Forget

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' political career has made history — but not always the good kind. Sanders is a Donald Trump loyalist, and she proved this during the president's first term as his second White House press secretary. Sanders faced persistent controversy while working at the White House, mostly because she was often caught lying to the press to protect Trump's interests. This led to a few uncomfortable and widely publicized interactions with reporters, none of which did Sanders' image any favors.

Sanders, like her boss, wasn't a stickler for the rules, and she eventually opted to forfeit traditional press briefings, instead addressing members of the press from the White House driveway or the safer confines of Fox News. Thanks to twisting and often blatantly disregarding the truth, Sanders' words didn't carry a lot of weight with most news outlets. "Sanders did a disservice to the Office of the Press Secretary and the American public from the moment she took the job," former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart told NBC News after Sanders announced her resignation in mid-2019. At this point, Sanders hadn't hosted an official daily press briefing for 94 consecutive days, yet she claimed, "I still contend that we are the most accessible White House."

While one might wonder exactly why Sanders decided to vacate the sought-after position of White House press secretary, it might be safe to say that the public will never know the whole truth. Sanders indicated she wanted to spend more time with her kids, and White House aides insisted no behind-the-scenes drama went down between Trump and the press secretary. However, one cannot help but wonder whether her many controversies played a significant part in Sanders' decision to step down, many of which have been seared into the memories of the American people.