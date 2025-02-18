How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Made History With Her Political Career

You may love or hate Sarah Huckabee Sanders. As Governor of Arkansas and former White House Press Secretary, she has many supporters and critics. As of late 2024, she held a 50% approval rating among Arkansans, though her approval levels vary across party lines, polling particularly well with rural voters without college degrees (via Kasu).

Advertisement

Sanders is the first female Governor of Arkansas. She was elected in 2022 after defeating Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. in the race. She recognizes the milestone, telling 5NEWS that she feels a "great sense of responsibility" about it. "But my hope is that I'm not making history for me ... but (that) we're making history for what we accomplished together for the state of Arkansas," she explained. She and her father Mike Huckabee are the first-ever father and daughter to win the same gubernatorial race.

When her victory was announced, he told Fox News, "She will bring the heart of a mom and that's something that will be different and new." Given that traditional family values are a crucial element of the conservative worldview, it is no surprise that a united family in politics is attractive to Arkansas Republicans. When 5NEWS asked her what kind of weight following her fathers footsteps carry for her, she replied with pride: "You know, my dad is the best governor that Arkansas has ever seen ... So he has set the bar and the expectations very high, so big shoes to fill."

Advertisement