10 Painful Red Carpet Looks That Had Us Wincing

Zendaya has had the fashion world in the palm of her hand for years now. The "Euphoria" star's sartorial journey started with her assembling looks from fast fashion brands when she couldn't afford a stylist, and now she works with one of the most revered stylists in the industry who can get their hands on seemingly any archival piece Zendaya wants to wear. Part of the reason Zendaya, who's worn some daring outfits, has been given permission to wear such iconic pieces is because she's proven that she's willing to do anything for a good fashion moment — even if what she's required to do is quite painful.

In 2024, Zendaya arrived at the "Dune: Part 2" premiere in London wearing a vintage metal Thierry Mugler bodysuit. Zendaya first pitched the idea to her longtime stylist, Law Roach, knowing it would be difficult to get ahold of, and Roach made Zendaya assure him that she would commit to wearing the bodysuit before seeking it out. The actor was given permission to wear the bodysuit, but she was warned that it might not fit because it's made of metal and can't be tailored. Fortunately for Zendaya, the bodysuit fit her perfectly. Unfortunately for Zendaya, it was incredibly uncomfortable to wear.

"Immediately, I think after wearing it for like 10 minutes or less than that, I got, like, really, like, lightheaded. The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in," Zendaya said of the outfit in a video for Vogue. In the days ahead of the premiere, she questioned whether she should wear the outfit at all. Alas, she committed to the discomfort and a legendary red carpet moment was born.

