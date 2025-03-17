Kate Middleton's Quip About William's Beloved Beard Hints She's Ready For Him To Shave
William, Prince of Wales may love his beard, but it sounds like he's alone in that feeling at home. His wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, celebrated St. Patrick's Day by hanging out with the Irish Guards at the Wellington Barracks in London. People reported her telling others that Prince William's beard was basically just a fad.
"These trends come and go," Kate Middleton said. "I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for." Prince William, buddy, if you're reading this, please know that was a major demand hidden as a suggestion. Middleton was subtly complaining about her husband's facial hair, so fans shouldn't be surprised if the father of three is back to being clean-shaven again soon.
Clearly, Prince William likes the beard, since he's had this one for months, but the future king has had other beared looks that missed the mark. It sounds like Middleton would add his current style to that list.
Kate Middleton isn't the only family member who doesn't like Prince William's beard
Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't alone in her feelings about William, Prince of Wales' beard. The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, also spoke out about the heir to the throne's facial hair. Her dad's beared look didn't sit right with Princess Charlotte. In November 2024, while speaking at an Earthshot Prize event in South Africa, Prince William revealed that his daughter actually cried when she first saw him with the beard.
"Charlotte didn't like it the first time," he admitted. "I got floods of tears, so I [had] to shave it off. And then I grew it back. I thought, 'Hang on a second,' and I convinced her it was going to be okay" (via Us Weekly). Princess Charlotte is such a little firecracker. She may have her royal duties down pat, even going so far as to remind her older brother, Prince George of Wales, of protocol from time to time, but that doesn't mean she isn't afraid to be blunt and speak her mind — one of the many ways Charlotte is like Princess Diana.
Since the royals love to joke around with each other, including giving each other gag gifts at Christmastime, a surprising tradition that takes place every Christmas Eve, we're sure both Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have given Prince William plenty of playful ribbing about his beard over the past few months.