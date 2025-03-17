Kate Middleton's Quip About William's Beloved Beard Hints She's Ready For Him To Shave

William, Prince of Wales may love his beard, but it sounds like he's alone in that feeling at home. His wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, celebrated St. Patrick's Day by hanging out with the Irish Guards at the Wellington Barracks in London. People reported her telling others that Prince William's beard was basically just a fad.

"These trends come and go," Kate Middleton said. "I was saying to my husband, I'm not sure how long he's going to keep his for." Prince William, buddy, if you're reading this, please know that was a major demand hidden as a suggestion. Middleton was subtly complaining about her husband's facial hair, so fans shouldn't be surprised if the father of three is back to being clean-shaven again soon.

Clearly, Prince William likes the beard, since he's had this one for months, but the future king has had other beared looks that missed the mark. It sounds like Middleton would add his current style to that list.