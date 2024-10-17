All The Ways Princess Charlotte Is Like Diana

For decades after Princess Diana's tragic death, her sons were compared to her in ever way. The media and royalists alike compared everything from their looks, mannerisms, and interests. Everything her sons did was measured against their late mother. But now, there's a young female royal who's been the recipient of such comparisons, Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

DNA trumps royalty, and it seems that many of Princess Diana's genes have been passed on to her first granddaughter. From the facial expressions she makes to her signature side eye and the way she behaves in public, the young royal seems to have more of Diana in her than her father or uncle, Prince Harry, ever have. Diana's death left an indelible hole in British society, and fans of the late princess continue to make any attempt to keep her memory alive. Recently, it's the comparison between her and the grandchild she would never meet. Here are all the ways the two princesses are alike.