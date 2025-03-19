Teeter In Real Life: Tragic Details About Yellowstone Star Jennifer Landon

You might know Jennifer Landon as Teeter, the pink-haired ranch hand who stole hearts on the hit Western "Yellowstone" after the character was introduced in Season 3. Still, Jennifer's history in show business extends well beyond her years. She's one of nine siblings born to legendary actor Michael Landon across three marriages, and many of them grew up center stage.

When Jennifer was 6 years old in 1989, she graced the screen for the first time alongside her father for an episode of "Highway to Heaven." Despite her dad's celebrity status, that's not to say it was all work, never play, though. She reminisced about a fun snow day with her father with Smashing Interviews Magazine in July 2017. "At three or four years old, I didn't know how high [the snow] was, but I walked outside and all the fresh snow was pink ... completely pink," Jennifer said. "He had taken Nestle's Quik strawberry powder, which was my favorite food on earth and forbidden by my mother, and covered the entire backyard in it. He walked both of us out there waist deep in pink snow with spoons and we were eating it. That was one of the peak moments of my entire life. It was magic."

Though Jennifer looks back on certain memories of her childhood fondly, that doesn't mean it wasn't also plagued by tragedy. Her father died from cancer in 1991 at the age of 54, and shortly after that, her mother, Cindy, was almost killed in a horseback riding accident. Jennifer has also dealt with tragedies in her adult life as well.