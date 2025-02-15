What We Know About Michael Landon's Kids

Michael Landon played a father in "Little House on the Prairie." On screen, he was Charles Ingalls, the father of Laura Ingalls Wilder, who grew up to write the children's book series, "Little House," which was based on her childhood and family life in the mid-1800s. In addition to Laura, Charles had seven other children. In real life, Landon, who was friends with co-star Victor French both on and off screen, was also a father with a lot of kids. Throughout three marriages, Landon became a father to nine children. Three of them were adopted, but he raised them equally as his own. When he died from cancer in 1991, his youngest child was still a toddler.

Leslie Landon, one of his daughters, told Fox News that she believed her father neglected his own health trying to take care of all of them. "I think if my dad was alive today, he would say, 'Boy, I blew it,'" she said, and in retrospect, she understood. "If you're a caretaker, you're taking care of your kids and your household, you [do] get busy and distracted. ...So it's very easy to put your health on the back burner." His death touched his children in different ways, and so has his legacy. His children continued to carry on his mission and keep his memory alive in their own ways. Many of Michael Landon's children grew up to follow in his footsteps working in the entertainment industry. Some also endured tragedies in life, and some devoted their time to helping others.

