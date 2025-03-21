2 Affair Rumors That Will Always Haunt Melania Trump

Donald Trump's three marriages have all been plagued with affair rumors, some of which have been damning enough for his exes, including Marla Maples, to file for divorce. Melania, however, can't say the same. She has long been criticized for standing by the 47th President amid all of the controversy, specifically after the Stormy Daniels fiasco. Melania did once leave Trump while they were dating when she caught his ex, Kara Young, leaving the Trump Tower in 1998, according to "The Trump White House, Changing the Rules of the Game." Her mixed responses to his unfaithfulness become a lot less bizarre as Melania faced quite a few affair rumors herself.

Speculation and body language experts have not been kind to the First Lady, as she frequently finds herself targeted with jabs that she doesn't truly love her husband (remember her dodging that kiss at his Inauguration in January 2025), making the suspected infidelity all the more credible. From a long-standing rumor that she was getting cozy with a Trump Tower employee to photographed proof of a romantic greeting with a foreign leader, let's explore the affair rumors that Melania Trump can't seem to escape from.