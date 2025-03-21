2 Affair Rumors That Will Always Haunt Melania Trump
Donald Trump's three marriages have all been plagued with affair rumors, some of which have been damning enough for his exes, including Marla Maples, to file for divorce. Melania, however, can't say the same. She has long been criticized for standing by the 47th President amid all of the controversy, specifically after the Stormy Daniels fiasco. Melania did once leave Trump while they were dating when she caught his ex, Kara Young, leaving the Trump Tower in 1998, according to "The Trump White House, Changing the Rules of the Game." Her mixed responses to his unfaithfulness become a lot less bizarre as Melania faced quite a few affair rumors herself.
Speculation and body language experts have not been kind to the First Lady, as she frequently finds herself targeted with jabs that she doesn't truly love her husband (remember her dodging that kiss at his Inauguration in January 2025), making the suspected infidelity all the more credible. From a long-standing rumor that she was getting cozy with a Trump Tower employee to photographed proof of a romantic greeting with a foreign leader, let's explore the affair rumors that Melania Trump can't seem to escape from.
Rumors of her affair with Trump Tower Employee Hank Siemers have been around for years
Hank Siemers is the Head of Security at Tiffany & Co. in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York, and a series of Tweets from 2017 that concluded Siermers was Melania's boyfriend sounded the alarm. Author Monica Byrne took to X, formerly Twitter, back in the day in a now-deleted post to ask the question directly to the source, writing, "Hi @realDonaldTrump! We're all wondering if your wife @MelaniaTrump is having an affair with the head of security at Tiffanys or nah?" A former employee from "The Apprentice" also came forward, stating on X that Melania, "didn't live with [Donald] in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transport on 'The Apprentice' finales and her pick-up was not on 5th Avenue."
People have long been claiming that Melania was going to file for divorce when Donald lost the election in 2016, as she took her time making the move from New York to the White House, with many deducing that she was spending time with Siemers. However, that rumor was debunked when her spokesperson revealed that they were simply waiting until the end of Barron Trump's school year to make the move. That didn't stop speculation though, with some even theorizing that Hank Siemers was Barron's biological father.
There's photo evidence of a smooch with Justin Trudeau
Melania Trump once again found herself in hot water during a steamy exchange with the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, at the 2019 G7 Summit in France. To make matters worse, there's photo evidence, which of course instantly turned into a meme on social media.
In the pic, Melania — who can't go unnoticed in a fitted red dress — is holding hands with Donald on one side of her, and greeting Trudeau with a kiss on each cheek on her other side. Of course, that kind of greeting is customary in Europe, but tradition is no match for trolls, especially because Melania showed an ounce of joy greeting Trudeau, while Donald just stood there like a kid whose mother isn't paying enough attention to him. Some have even claimed that this is the reason for Donald's recent tariff-palooza in Canada. #MelaniaLovesTrudeau went viral, and the comments are filled with nothing but support for the First Lady. One user wrote, "Everybody shut up, this is an internal matter, poor Donald Trump can't impose tariffs here ... #MelaniaLovesTrudeau." Another joked, "Melania seems more credible with Justin Trudeau. Trump looks pissed."