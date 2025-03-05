Did Melania Trump Have An Affair? Inside Her Rumored Fling With Hank Siemers
Donald Trump has made headlines for his two alleged affairs during his marriage to Melania Trump, but rumors claim that Melania may have had one of her own — and for much longer. The president's reported affair partners during his marriage were adult actresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, but neither of these relationships was long-term. However, Melania's reported romance with Henry 'Hank' Siemers, former VP of security at Tiffany & Co., was said to be anything but brief.
One of the earliest mentions of these allegations came from novelist Monica Byrne in a series of now-deleted tweets from 2017. "But here it is: word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby. [...] with DT's knowledge. They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won," Byrne wrote (via Perez Hilton).
Other reports claim that this romance was the real reason Melania took time moving into the White House after Donald won the election in 2016. The official story was that she chose to stay in New York so their son Barron Trump could finish school, but other sources suggest it was because Siemers lived and worked in New York. Even more interesting is the fact that during Trump's inauguration in 2017, Melania handed Michelle Obama a Tiffany's gift box that contained a picture frame. Could that have been a dead giveaway?
Is there proof that Melania Trump and Hank Siemers were sneaking around in 2017?
Another reason the internet is obsessed with the Melania Trump and Hank Siemers rumors is this curious timeline. On July 3, 2017, Hank Siemers revealed that he was in Lahaina, Hawaii, through Facebook's check-in feature. Melania, on the other hand, was uncharacteristically silent on her social media pages from June 29 to July 3, and didn't post until July 4. Coincidence? The internet doesn't think so. This affair rumor is one reason why people are convinced Barron Trump isn't actually Donald Trump's son, but a love child of Melania and Siemers.
However, despite the many whispers, neither Melania Trump nor Hank Siemers has spoken up to deny or confirm them. This might be to avoid making the speculations more popular since it is one of the Trump family's biggest affair rumors. But it also raises the question: Are they avoiding drawing attention to it because someone has actual proof? After all, a host who worked with Melania already gave unprompted evidence in 2019 that she and Trump never lived together: "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the [transportation on 'Apprentice'] Finales and her pick-up was NOT on 5th [Avenue]" (via X).