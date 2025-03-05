Did Melania Trump Have An Affair? Inside Her Rumored Fling With Hank Siemers

Donald Trump has made headlines for his two alleged affairs during his marriage to Melania Trump, but rumors claim that Melania may have had one of her own — and for much longer. The president's reported affair partners during his marriage were adult actresses Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, but neither of these relationships was long-term. However, Melania's reported romance with Henry 'Hank' Siemers, former VP of security at Tiffany & Co., was said to be anything but brief.

One of the earliest mentions of these allegations came from novelist Monica Byrne in a series of now-deleted tweets from 2017. "But here it is: word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby. [...] with DT's knowledge. They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won," Byrne wrote (via Perez Hilton).

Other reports claim that this romance was the real reason Melania took time moving into the White House after Donald won the election in 2016. The official story was that she chose to stay in New York so their son Barron Trump could finish school, but other sources suggest it was because Siemers lived and worked in New York. Even more interesting is the fact that during Trump's inauguration in 2017, Melania handed Michelle Obama a Tiffany's gift box that contained a picture frame. Could that have been a dead giveaway?

