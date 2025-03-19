Trump's Kennedy Center Vanity Pose Reveals He's A Bigger Theater Nerd Than We Realized

"Evita" is a look at the life of Eva Perón, the one-time first lady of Argentina. Like President Donald Trump, who transformed himself from "Apprentice" host to White House occupant, Perón was an actress-turned-political figure. Like Trump, Perón gained a huge following by appealing to the masses and promising prosperity to the disadvantaged.

The similarities between the two aren't all complimentary, though. Like the president, Eva Perón was suspected by critics of skimming profits from her charity work and not doing enough to help the people she claimed to represent. Despite her denials, she enjoyed the thrill of power, and her husband, president Juan Perón, was an authoritarian leader who suppressed the media and had no patience for dissidents. Still, when she tragically died of cancer at only 33, the country went into deep mourning and declared her a saint.

It should come as welcome news to Trump that "Evita" is being revived at London's West End, starring Rachel Zegler. If the limited-run show proves to be a hit, it wouldn't surprise us to see the president bring it to the Kennedy Center where he can watch from his VIP seats. There should be plenty of room in the schedule, considering "Hamilton" has already bowed out of their commitment there in protest over the takeover of the D.C. theater. No great loss, according to the president: "I never liked 'Hamilton' very much," he said (via USA Today).

