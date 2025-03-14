JD Vance's Night Out Started With Boos & We Bet Trump Has Embarrassing Déjà Vu

The Kennedy Center has been experiencing upheaval since Donald Trump abruptly became chairman of the historic venue's board in early February 2025. Numerous artists have canceled their shows in response. Even so, performances are still going on, and attendees are finding ways to express their displeasure. Vice President JD Vance discovered this situation for himself when he and his wife, Usha Vance, attended a symphony concert at the Kennedy Center. Usha's life has changed since becoming second lady, and she's currently one of the center's new board members. She was sitting next to her husband as the audience loudly booed him. As the jeers increased in volume, JD waved at the audience and then turned to his wife. As he smiled and talked to her, it added to the list of JD's awkward on-camera moments. "You ruined this place!" vented some individuals (via The Guardian).

A strikingly similar situation happened to Mike Pence when he was newly elected as Trump's first term vice-president. In November 2016, Pence also got booed at the beginning of a theater performance. In that case, it was a Broadway performance of "Hamilton." The show and its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, have continued to show disdain for the Trump presidency, canceling their performance at the Kennedy Center. In March 2025, Miranda told The New York Times, "The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we're not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center." The Kennedy Center crowd's reaction to Trump's second VP may be giving the president some unpleasant déjà vu.

