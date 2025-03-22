How Tall Is HGTV's Tristyn Kalama? She Has A Major Height Gap With Her Husband

Tristyn Kalama opened up quite a bit about her life when she and her husband Kamohai Kalama appeared on the "Keep it Aloha" podcast in April 2024. The HGTV star shared that she was an avid practitioner of gymnastics in her formative years. This is noteworthy, as gymnasts tend to be on the shorter side — sometimes even shorter than Tristyn, in fact. The average female gymnast is around four feet, nine inches tall. Not only that, but it's a commonly held belief that gymnastics training can actually stunt one's growth. However, a 2013 study headed up by UT Austin kinesiologist Robert M. Malina (via the National Library of Medicine) clarified that this wasn't necessarily the case.

Still, the "Renovation Aloha" star disclosed how worried she was that the intense sport would negatively impact her physical development — especially after breaking her back prior to even entering her teenage years. "I didn't do any other sports or anything like that but gymnastics," Tristyn explained to host Kamaka Dias. "I did it for a long time," she continued, adding, "Competitive gymnastics is not for the faint of heart. And so, I was like, 'Guys, my body is broken and I'm not even in high school yet. And I want boobs. [...] And if I keep going, I'm going to stunt myself, and I'm just going to be this, like, muscular little small person, you know.' I'm four-eleven, so, yeah, I ended up stopping."

