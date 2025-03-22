How Tall Is HGTV's Tristyn Kalama? She Has A Major Height Gap With Her Husband
Despite nearly missing their shot at HGTV stardom, married couple Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama have made a name for themselves on the popular home-improvement network thanks to their Hawaii-set reality show "Renovation Aloha." One thing fans are sure to have noticed is that Tristyn is definitely on the shorter side, with husband and co-host Kamohai towering over her. Tristyn herself even joked about this in a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram in February 2024, writing, "Perks of having a really tall husband is he can hold up lights to make sure they are perfect!" But just how tall is she exactly?
During a March 2024 interview on the "Begin with Shaolin" podcast, the HGTV star confirmed that she is four feet, 11 inches tall — about five inches below what is considered the average height for women in the United States. Tristyn added that, in contrast, her husband stands at a whopping six feet, four inches tall — well above the average height for U.S. men. Elsewhere, the "Renovation Aloha" star also discussed how she met Kamohai (though Tristyn didn't mention their troubled past), noting that the height gap was immediately apparent when they started going out.
"You should have seen us on our first and second dates. I remember, we were walking to the movies [...] and we were crossing the street, and I'm just talking normal, right? And he's bending down to try and hear what I'm saying, because I'm not used to talking up," the HGTV star recalled, adding, "It was pretty funny."
The HGTV star was worried that gymnastics would stunt her growth
Tristyn Kalama opened up quite a bit about her life when she and her husband Kamohai Kalama appeared on the "Keep it Aloha" podcast in April 2024. The HGTV star shared that she was an avid practitioner of gymnastics in her formative years. This is noteworthy, as gymnasts tend to be on the shorter side — sometimes even shorter than Tristyn, in fact. The average female gymnast is around four feet, nine inches tall. Not only that, but it's a commonly held belief that gymnastics training can actually stunt one's growth. However, a 2013 study headed up by UT Austin kinesiologist Robert M. Malina (via the National Library of Medicine) clarified that this wasn't necessarily the case.
Still, the "Renovation Aloha" star disclosed how worried she was that the intense sport would negatively impact her physical development — especially after breaking her back prior to even entering her teenage years. "I didn't do any other sports or anything like that but gymnastics," Tristyn explained to host Kamaka Dias. "I did it for a long time," she continued, adding, "Competitive gymnastics is not for the faint of heart. And so, I was like, 'Guys, my body is broken and I'm not even in high school yet. And I want boobs. [...] And if I keep going, I'm going to stunt myself, and I'm just going to be this, like, muscular little small person, you know.' I'm four-eleven, so, yeah, I ended up stopping."