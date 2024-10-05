How Did HGTV's Tristyn And Kamohai Meet? The Renovation Aloha Stars Have A Troubled Past

Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama have been bringing the aloha spirit to HGTV with their hit series, "Renovation Aloha." With breathtakingly scenic backdrops and the perfect combination of Hawaiian culture and home renovations, this show has quickly become a fan-favorite. One cannot forget to mention the chemistry between the husband-and-wife home renovation experts is among the many things viewers love to watch unfold on the series. Tristyn and Kamohai just might be HGTV's next "it couple" following the footsteps of Chip and Joanna Gaines, but just how did these two meet?

It all started in rehab. No, seriously. Tristyn's parents were treated at a rehab facility after being arrested for possession of drugs. Tristyn's mother was inspired during her time being treated, and she became an executive director of the facility. Fast forward a few years, Tristyn was in graduate school to pursue a career in mental health counseling, and she needed an internship.

In the podcast, Keep it Aloha, Tristyn explains she reached out to her mom as she needed hours for her practicum, and that's when she began at the rehab facility. At the time, Kamohai was also working as a substance abuse counselor after having been treated for drug use at the facility. Kamohai had seen Tristyn years before they worked together and asked his co-worker who she was. That's when he heard she was his boss's daughter. Years later, as they sat next to each other, Tristyn states she wondered the same thing and asked her mom who Kamohai was. After her mom's praise and approval of Kamohai, Tristyn took a leap of faith and "slid into his DMs." She smiled and recalled, "The butterflies were instantaneous," when asked about their first time meeting and the rest is truly history.

