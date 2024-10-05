How Did HGTV's Tristyn And Kamohai Meet? The Renovation Aloha Stars Have A Troubled Past
Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama have been bringing the aloha spirit to HGTV with their hit series, "Renovation Aloha." With breathtakingly scenic backdrops and the perfect combination of Hawaiian culture and home renovations, this show has quickly become a fan-favorite. One cannot forget to mention the chemistry between the husband-and-wife home renovation experts is among the many things viewers love to watch unfold on the series. Tristyn and Kamohai just might be HGTV's next "it couple" following the footsteps of Chip and Joanna Gaines, but just how did these two meet?
It all started in rehab. No, seriously. Tristyn's parents were treated at a rehab facility after being arrested for possession of drugs. Tristyn's mother was inspired during her time being treated, and she became an executive director of the facility. Fast forward a few years, Tristyn was in graduate school to pursue a career in mental health counseling, and she needed an internship.
In the podcast, Keep it Aloha, Tristyn explains she reached out to her mom as she needed hours for her practicum, and that's when she began at the rehab facility. At the time, Kamohai was also working as a substance abuse counselor after having been treated for drug use at the facility. Kamohai had seen Tristyn years before they worked together and asked his co-worker who she was. That's when he heard she was his boss's daughter. Years later, as they sat next to each other, Tristyn states she wondered the same thing and asked her mom who Kamohai was. After her mom's praise and approval of Kamohai, Tristyn took a leap of faith and "slid into his DMs." She smiled and recalled, "The butterflies were instantaneous," when asked about their first time meeting and the rest is truly history.
From paycheck-to-paycheck living to real estate millionaires
As of this writing, the aloha-spirited couple have been married for nine years and share two beautiful children, Yasiel and Vale. In an interview with HGTV, Tristyn Kalama admitted the couple was struggling to make ends meet and living paycheck-to-paycheck. That is until she spotted a commercial for a real estate seminar and asked Kamohai Kalama to attend it together. Kamohai was skeptical, but he stated that both he and Tristyn had always been entrepreneurs and just didn't know what to pursue. He continued to explain, "I was hesitant in the seminar. They were telling me, somehow, I can buy million dollar houses, but then something clicked."
Not only does the couple operate their successful seven-figure business in hopes of giving back to their community, their real estate business is built on the foundation of family. Literally. Everyone from parents, siblings, and cousins are involved in their business. Tristyn told HGTV her dad is so heavily involved in the business that, "he'll text or call me and be like take this [address] down." Tristyn stated their family is truly their backbone, foundation, and support system. "My brother is our project manager ... my sister-in-law is a realtor and sells a handful of houses when we decide to list them. Kamohai's cousin owns and operates the landscaping company. When there's a need, there's no doubt the family will be there for us."
The couple's chemistry, the beautiful scenery of O'ahu, the focus on family, and the respect to Hawaiian culture as they flip homes on HGTV's "Renovation Aloha" just might be how they won over the hearts of viewers.