One Life To Live Star Mark Dobies Dead At 65
Daytime television actor Mark Dobies, known for his work on "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light," died on March 11, 2025, at the age of 65. Dobies joined the cast of "Guiding Light" in 2000, playing Dr. Noah Chase followed by a run as district attorney Daniel Colson on "One Life to Live."
While Dobies may have been among the celebrities who appeared on soap operas, there is a distinct possibility that some folks recognize him from another genre entirely. The star made appearances on many popular TV series over the years. Dobies made cameos in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Melrose Place," "Gossip Girl," "Home Improvement," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Just Shoot Me!," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "CSI: Miami," and more. While he wasn't one of the "One Life to Live" cast members who made the jump to "General Hospital," Dobies also played his "One Life to Live" character Daniel Colson on one episode of "All My Children" in 2005.
Comments on the social media post about Mark Dobies' death made his impact clear
On March 19, 2025, Alan Locher — the host of "The Locher Room" on YouTube and former daytime TV publicist — took to social media to share the news of Mark Dobies' passing. "I hate to be sharing this really sad and unexpected news. Mark Dobies passed away on March 11th at 65 —far, far too young. Mark was a talented actor with a career that spanned film, television, and theater," Locher began his post. He noted his own personal connection to the star. "I was lucky to work with Mark at 'Guiding Light' and always knew him as a genuinely good guy," he wrote. "I also feel very lucky that I got to see his performance in [the 2004 Off-Broadway revival of] 'The Normal Heart.'"
On Locher's posts on Facebook and Instagram alike, fans remembered Dobies and recalled his roles that made an impact. Many of their sentiments echoed the final line of Locher's post: "Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mark. You will be missed!"