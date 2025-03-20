One Life To Live Star Mark Dobies Dead At 65

Daytime television actor Mark Dobies, known for his work on "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light," died on March 11, 2025, at the age of 65. Dobies joined the cast of "Guiding Light" in 2000, playing Dr. Noah Chase followed by a run as district attorney Daniel Colson on "One Life to Live."

While Dobies may have been among the celebrities who appeared on soap operas, there is a distinct possibility that some folks recognize him from another genre entirely. The star made appearances on many popular TV series over the years. Dobies made cameos in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Melrose Place," "Gossip Girl," "Home Improvement," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Just Shoot Me!," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "CSI: Miami," and more. While he wasn't one of the "One Life to Live" cast members who made the jump to "General Hospital," Dobies also played his "One Life to Live" character Daniel Colson on one episode of "All My Children" in 2005.