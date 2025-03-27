What Happened To Christina Phillips After My 600-Lb Life?

Reality television fascinates, infuriates, amuses, and even sometimes changes the entire course of a person's life. Such is often the case with extreme shows like TLC's "My 600-Lb Life." Many stars from "My 600-Lb Life" look totally different today, one of them being Christina Phillips. Phillips went through a stunning transformation and was one of the most talked about people to be featured on the show. After Season 2, Phillips had quite the rollercoaster journey since her time on the show ended in 2014. Hers was a positive success story in the sometimes tragic track record of "My 600-Lb Life."

Advertisement

When Phillips first joined the show, she weighed 708 pounds and was not feeling like her best self. She safely lost weight and in the process gained a new outlook on life. Phillips dropped a stunning 400 odd pounds by the time the season ended. Thanks to her gastric bypass surgery combined with healthy nutrition and exercise, her final weigh-in was under 200 pounds, making her journey one of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade. "I am so blessed to have a second chance at life..." she told People. "Being able to wake up in the morning and get out of bed without feeling like I'm gonna die, I thank God every morning for that."

Plenty of life changes were in store for Phillips after being featured on "My 600-Lb Life." As she writes in her Instagram biography, she is now focused on enjoying her life.

Advertisement