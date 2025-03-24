Inside Joey Lawrence's Major Money Issues

Can you imagine going from making hundreds of thousands of dollars to earning nothing? Well, Joey Lawrence has lived it. Lawrence, who is most famous for his roles in the hit series "Blossom," is among the list of Hollywood entertainers who had struggled financially and lost much of the money they earned from the industry. The actor and musician started his career as a young boy, and by 1983, had landed himself a recurring role in the comedy series "Gimme A Break."

He has appeared in dozens of films and series all while releasing music, which contributed to his earnings. Adding to his success, he earned a starring role on ABC's "Melissa and Joey" in 2010, but after four seasons, the network canceled the show in 2015. Two years after the show was canceled, Lawrence and his then-wife, Chandie Lawrence — with whom he has two daughters — filed for bankruptcy, based on court documents obtained by The Blast, and they stated that they had begun selling their belongings to keep their heads above water.

The report indicated that the couple had a $355,517.27 liability, which included debts from loans and credit card bills. Their Chapter 7 bankruptcy also included $54,000 in back rent and about $100,000 in vehicular expenses. At the time of filing, the "Brotherly Love" actor said that his bank account had $8,000, though he only had $60 in cash.

