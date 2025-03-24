The Angelia Jolie Hair Extension Fail We're Still Cringing Over
If you think of celebs who are prone to major hair and makeup mistakes, Angelina Jolie is one star who likely doesn't come to mind. Still, Jolie is proof that no matter who you are, everyone has a bad hair day now and then. In 2021, the star walked the red carpet for the "Eternals" premiere in Rome, Italy. What could be more glamorous than that? Jolie apparently attempted to take that glamour to the next level with some long, luscious locks. Yet, what happened, instead, was a celebrity hair extension blunder we couldn't ignore.
Hair extensions are increasingly popular, and for good reason. They're an easy way to update your look and add length or volume to your natural locks. Still, this is one beauty hack that is anything but foolproof. If not appropriately concealed or blended in with your mane, extensions do more harm than good to your look. Basically, they're high risk, high reward. And, if someone like Jolie can screw them up, it's certainly a cautionary tale for the rest of us.
What went wrong with these hair extensions?
Anyone can look at this hair extension fail and know that something went terribly wrong. But, what exactly was it? And, if an A-lister like Angelina Jolie can't always avoid it, then how can the rest of us? In an exclusive interview with The List, Fashion/Red Carpet Hair and Makeup artist Luna Viola got specific about the problems with these extensions. And, it seems that one of the main rules for hair extensions is just like one of the main rules for makeup: blend, blend, blend. "Unfortunately the extensions are too long and should have been layered cut into her real hair to give a blended more seamless result," Viola explained.
Even for those of us who aren't well-versed in the world of hair extensions, it's easy to see how blending would be key and how simply clipping in extensions without trying to make them work with your natural locks is a recipe for disaster. Cutting layers into your extensions just like you would with the hair growing out of your head ensures that there's natural-looking blending and no harsh transition from extension to natural hair that can be a dead giveaway that you're wearing extensions. And, yes — this would have saved Jolie from this unfortunately memorable extension moment.
How Jolie's extensions were applied also went awry
The way the extensions were blended with Angelina Jolie's natural hair wasn't the only issue. While it might seem simple, how your clip-in hair extensions are clipped in is just as important as blending them correctly. In the case of Jolie's extension fail, Luna Viola says, "The application also looks uneven, especially for temporary [clip-in] extensions, where the hair pieces are clipped in with multiple sections from the bottom all the way up to the crown to add a more natural realistic effect."
While clip-in extensions have obvious pros when stacked up against longer lasting sew-in extensions, that doesn't mean you can simply toss them in your hair and head out the door. There are clip-in hair extension hacks you need to know before using them to enhance your look. Care when applying clip-in extensions can make or break your long-haired fashion statement. Make sure to place your extensions as close to the roots of your hair as you can and carefully brush them out. This helps to decrease the risk of obvious differences between your real hair and your fake hair.
Poor quality hair extensions can make their appearance even more glaring
There's no arguing with the fact that Angelina Jolie's hair extensions didn't work. That said, it's safe to assume that her hair and makeup team didn't skimp when it came to quality. And, this is another easy place for extensions to ruin your look. According to Luna Viola, "Extensions in general should look as natural as possible. Color matching and good quality 100% real hair pieces are the key for the best result." In the case of Jolie's unforgettably bad hair extensions, color matching and — most likely — quality weren't issues. Still, these can be some of the most important details to focus on when picking out your own extensions before the process of applying them even begins.
Make sure to do research when choosing extensions. Once you've selected the right brand, always compare the extensions' color to your natural hair under different kinds of light. Few things can call attention to the fact that you're wearing extensions quite as easily as a poor color match.
Styling is key to making hair extensions look blended
Whether you're rocking hair extensions or going au naturel with your mane, how you style your hair is always key to making it look red carpet ready. And, when it comes to extensions, the correct styling can affect how your real and fake hair blend together. In the case of Jolie's hair extension mishap, she wore her hair pin-straight, and her extensions were the same. This drew attention to the ends of her natural hair and made the extensions more obvious. Curling her hair would have made it easier to blend her extensions without needing to cut them.
Using your curling iron or flat iron can be one of the easiest ways to blend your extensions in a pinch. "When using hot tools to style the extensions, take a piece of your own hair and a piece of hair from the extensions into each curl," Luna Viola explained. She added, "This will help blur that line differentiating your hair from the hair pieces. That way when you brush your hair out, it will all flow seamlessly into the same curl."
Angelina Jolie's look at the London Eternals premiere was a much better choice
During her time in the public eye, Angelina Jolie has certainly had quite the stunning transformation. Through it all, though, she usually sticks with long locks. And, we can safely assume that this means she was no stranger to hair extensions when she made her hair faux pas. Still, it's clear that even plenty of practice, quality products, and an A+ glam squad can't make hair extensions foolproof.
Jolie clearly thought long, straight locks perfectly punctuated her long, silver Atelier Versace gown at the "Eternals" premiere in Italy. Yet, at the film's premiere in London, England, she opted for wearing only her own hair. Seeing photos from these two premieres side-by-side shows just how much healthier Jolie's hair looked when she ditched the faux tresses. Extensions can clearly be the answer when you're looking for more length or volume in an instant. Yet, Jolie's shorter, blunt cut proves that sometimes, when it comes to hair, less is more. A chicer, sleeker, shorter 'do can be a much better look than adding on extra length just for extra length's sake. And, sometimes, even the most beautiful celebs out there look better when paring back the products and opting for quality over quantity.