The Angelia Jolie Hair Extension Fail We're Still Cringing Over

If you think of celebs who are prone to major hair and makeup mistakes, Angelina Jolie is one star who likely doesn't come to mind. Still, Jolie is proof that no matter who you are, everyone has a bad hair day now and then. In 2021, the star walked the red carpet for the "Eternals" premiere in Rome, Italy. What could be more glamorous than that? Jolie apparently attempted to take that glamour to the next level with some long, luscious locks. Yet, what happened, instead, was a celebrity hair extension blunder we couldn't ignore.

Hair extensions are increasingly popular, and for good reason. They're an easy way to update your look and add length or volume to your natural locks. Still, this is one beauty hack that is anything but foolproof. If not appropriately concealed or blended in with your mane, extensions do more harm than good to your look. Basically, they're high risk, high reward. And, if someone like Jolie can screw them up, it's certainly a cautionary tale for the rest of us.