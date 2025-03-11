12 Celebrity Hair Extension Blunders We Couldn't Ignore

Red carpet events and snaps of stars out and about can give us some insight into a celebrity's style. However, they also serve as opportunities to catch them at moments when they don't look their best. We've seen some less than flattering outfits over the years, but bad hair days seem to be far more common, especially when a star is wearing hair extensions.

Advertisement

Whether you have extensions or natural hair, you can probably relate to the impact your tresses have on your self-image. In fact, hair extension professional Tatiana Karelina, who has had a roster of celebrity clients, spoke with journalist Scarlett Dixon about the influence extensions can have. "Changing someone's looks is a very serious procedure," Karelina said. "The confidence boost from extensions, whether to lengthen or to thicken tresses, is second to none."

Choosing the right type of extensions for your hair can be tricky — so much so that celebrities have gotten it wrong more than a few times. Unfortunately, while they likely weren't aware at the time, countless stars have given the world glimpses of hair extensions gone wrong. From visible tracks to tangled-looking styles and mismatched colors, these are the celebrity hair extension blunders we couldn't ignore.

Advertisement