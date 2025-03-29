Inside Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton's Off-Screen Relationship

"Bridgerton" stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, are two peas in a pod. While the hit Netflix series more or less sparked Coughlan and Newton's close off-screen friendship, they didn't meet on the set. In fact, the two actors didn't even audition together; they first crossed paths on Instagram.

Coughlan reached out to Newton first after she got cast as Penelope. She immediately picked up a copy of Julia Quinn's "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" — one of the books the "Bridgerton" TV show is based on — to see how Penelope's love story plays out. When she learned that her love interest would be Colin Bridgerton, she was understandably eager to find out who the casting directors had chosen for the role. Once she was told that it'd gone to actor Luke Newton, Coughlan, who wanted to get to know him better, slid into his Instagram DMs.

"We connected from day one," Newton told Town & Country in 2024. Coughlan admitted that during the early phase of their friendship, she couldn't help but wonder about what was in store for their characters. "It was weird to think, God, one day I might be doing this really intense romantic season with him," she said. Coughlan and Newton's friendship only continued to blossom from there.

