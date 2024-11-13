Who Is Jake Dunn? Meet Nicola Coughlan's Rumored Boyfriend

Between starring in and promoting "Bridgerton" Season 3 and embarking on other projects like an upcoming "Doctor Who" Christmas special, the stunning Nicola Coughlan has been booked, busy, and all over our TVs. But despite her schedule, it seems the Irish actress has found time for some real-life romance. Enter Jake Dunn, actor and Nottingham native. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, at music festivals and casual pub outings alike. We don't know exactly what's going on, but all signs point to it being more than a crush.

Many "Bridgerton" fans were rooting for Coughlan and Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, to turn their on-screen romance into an IRL one — but it wasn't to be. "A lot of people really want me to marry Luke," she told Time. "We have this gorgeous friendship." The rumors of romance seem much more likely when it comes to Jake Dunn. The two were first spotted together in August 2024 at the All Points East festival in London, where they watched Mitski headline (per The Daily Mail). They've since been seen holding hands in London.

The pair have yet to confirm the rumors, and we can't say for sure when or if an official relationship is in the works. Some uncorroborated reports even date their budding romance all the way back to July 2024. Also intriguing: Coughlan appeared alongside Dunn in one of his costar's Instagram photos in June. All we can say is that we're psyched to see where this goes for one of our fave leading ladies. In the meantime, here's what we know about Dunn.

