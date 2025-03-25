5 Times Royal Fans Questioned Harry And Meghan's Parenting

Prince Harry has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't want to parent in the same way as King Charles III did. During a 2021 appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged that he had a lot of complex emotions surrounding his dad's parenting decisions, which Harry believed stemmed from generational trauma. While the prince empathized with Charles' struggles, he still sought to do better with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children he shares with wife Meghan Markle. So, they decided to take the first step towards "breaking the cycle" by moving across the pond to the U.S.

While speaking to The Cut in 2022, Meghan explained that the couple was simply trying to raise their kids to be as down-to-earth as possible by consistently reminding them to remember their manners. The royal defectors were evidently leading by example since the "Suits" alum accompanied Archie to one of his classmate's birthday parties, catching the other parents off guard in the process.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry also help Lilibet and Archie to find a semblance of normalcy in their lives by keeping them off social media. A confidant informed Us Weekly that the Sussexes also wanted to prioritize their children's safety because they obviously don't enjoy the comforts of royal security, adding, "They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does." Unfortunately, when Harry and Meghan shared a rare snap of their children on social media, they were shamed for bad parenting.

