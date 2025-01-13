4 Signs Archie & Lilibet Might Not Be Estranged From These Royal Family Members
Whenever there is a new addition to the royal family, whether through a marriage or birth, the royals publicly rejoice. For instance, when William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed their first son, George, into the world in 2013, the royal family promptly released an announcement about the boy's birth.
Yet, the opposite was done when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and "Suits" actor Meghan Markle had their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019. When Archie was born, the royal family's announcement of his birth was delayed and initially included errors about the child's delivery time. This slow response was likely due to the family's estrangement from Prince Harry, which began in 2018 when the Duke was dissatisfied with Prince William's not welcoming Markle into the royal family with open arms. As tensions rose between the brothers, Prince Harry and Markle renounced their royal titles and left the United Kingdom for the United States in 2020.
In a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Anti-Social" actor dropped the bombshell that some members of the royal family had concerns about how dark [Archie's] skin would be. This was one of the first times the royal family snubbed the couple's child. A year after moving to the U.S., Harry and his wife welcomed their daughter, Lilibet — controversially named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Congratulations from the royal family were conveyed at the time of her birth, however, there were no reported in-person meetings.
However, despite being a continent away, there are signs that some of Harry's royal family members do remain in contact with the Sussexes and their children.
King Charles tries to remain in touch with his grandchildren
Prince Harry's decision to sever royal ties and leave his country of birth affected his relationship with his father, King Charles III. The family's decision to reduce security measures for the Duke and revoke his financial assistance, in addition to Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, worsened things between the two.
This "beef" did not keep the king from communicating with his grandchildren via Facetime calls, according to a royal expert on the "Dynasty: The Royal Family's Most Challenging Year" podcast. However, the king is seeking more than a measly phone call. "[H]e has become incredibly frustrated that he's watched Archie and Lilibet grow up on FaceTime," the expert said (via Woman's Day). The king physically met Archie in 2019 after his birth, and Lilibet in 2022 when the Sussexes were in the United Kingdom.
As King Charles II deals with pancreatic cancer and treatment, he is eager to meet his grandchildren. A source close to the royal family told The Mirror in September 2024 that the king, "...wants to know [his grandchildren] and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom."
A prior report from The Mirror in June 2024 indicates that the king was tossing around the idea of traveling to the U.S. to restore his relationship with Harry and see his grandchildren. Royal expert, Tom Quinn, told the media outlet, "He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be." This trip has yet to take place, with some speculating it will occur in 2025.
Princess Eugenie shows love for her cousin and his children
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his cousin, Princess Eugenie established a close bond as children. Harry often confided in Eugenie about his relationships, and she was the first royal family member he introduced to his now-wife, Meghan Markle. The 2020 biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," noted, "Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections." So, it makes sense that when Harry left his royal duties behind, his relationship with his beloved cousin was not severely impacted (via People).
In 2022, Eugenie visited the Sussexes in the U.S., making her the first royal family member to physically meet Harry and Markle's daughter, Lilibet. During that visit, Eugenie spent time bonding with her second cousins, which included playing with Harry's son, Archie, on the beach. Reports further indicate that the princess, her husband, and their two sons would visit Harry's family in early 2025, hoping the cousins' children could foster their own relationship. A royal insider told the Daily Mail in October 2024, "A bond for Lilibet and Archie with Eugenie's kids will be the only royal friendship they will have" (via Hindustan Times). This was noted as Harry's children have not met the children of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales.
As royal tensions still exist between Prince Harry and William, it is believed that Eugenie could help bridge the gap between the brothers. Former royal butler, Grant Harold, told OK Magazine, "I'm sure if she can help, she probably would try and intervene between the two of them...She's their cousin and she cares about them both deeply."
Princess Beatrice helped Archie and Lilibet gain royal titles
Similarly in his relationship with Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his cousin Princess Beatrice also grew close and remained so, despite his estrangement from the royal family. While there are no public reports of Beatrice meeting Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, it is believed that she, along with Eugenie, encouraged Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to push for the children to have royal titles. Reports claim that the Sussexes were hesitant to have the royal titles assigned to the children, but conversations with the princesses displayed the importance of having said title.
Royal expert Neil Sean said, "After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too" (via Geo News). The expert continued, "After this, Meghan realized how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles." When Archie and Lilibet were born, they were not entitled to royal titles as they were not grandchildren of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, therefore missing the mark based on royal ruling. However, in 2023, after then-Prince Charles became king, the children met the eligibility requirement and were granted royal titles.
Princess Beatrice is believed to be a peacemaker between Harry and Willam, Prince of Wales, as they remain distant. A royal source told In Touch Weekly in October 2024, "[N]ow that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family" (via Geo News). The source further claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are working to bring an end to the existing royal feud.
Prince Harry's aunts have been present in his children's lives
Though Princess Diana's sisters are not official members of the royal family, the ladies remain well-respected aristocrats in the United Kingdom. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has remained close with his aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and they have been present in the lives of the royal's children. When Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their son Archie in 2019, Lady Jane Fellowes was one of the first people to visit the family and meet baby Archie (via Hello Magazine). Both ladies further attended an intimate christening for the child some months after his birth.
In 2023, two years after Princess Lilibet was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a private christening for their daughter in California. Both ladies were again present, which did not come as a surprise to many royal experts. Journalist and author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital, "Lady Sarah and Lady Jane are really proxies for Diana." He continued, "They were at the christening because she couldn't be there. It's really quite touching when you think about it."
The prince's aunts, and much of Princess Diana's family, are among those on the list hoping Prince Harry and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, will rekindle their relationship. In September 2024, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital, "Members of the Spencer family have been...working behind the scenes urging reconciliation between the brothers." The outlet further noted American commentator Kinsey Schofield saying on her podcast that she believes Lady Jane is likely hoping for the boys' relationship to get better for Princess Diana's sake.
Will Archie and Lilibet ever meet their cousins?
Before Queen Elizabeth II passed in 2022, she met both of her great-grandchildren from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Upon her passing, Prince Harry penned a message saying, "Granny...I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you...to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren" (via People). In addition to the late Queen, Archie, and Lilibet have met (though it's unlikely they fully remember) their grandfather, King Charles III; their late grandmother's sisters; and their second cousins, Prince Eugenie and Beatrice. As a baby, Archie met his aunt and uncle, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. However, the Wales' have not met Lilibet, and their children know very little about their cousins in the United States. Royal author Phil Dampier thinks it's unlikely for the Wales and Sussex children to foster a close relationship, The Sun reported in August 2024. "I'm sure William and Kate think it's tragic that it's come to this but the rift between William and Harry is so bad that I don't see any resolution soon, if ever," the author said.
When Prince William had his first child in 2013, Prince Harry was excited and was looking forward to teaching the young boy how to play rugby, among other things, as mentioned in his 2023 memoir "Spare." The rift between the brothers not only destroyed this likelihood but prevented the Wales and Sussex children from having the type of relationship Prince Harry and William had with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as children. The Duke reportedly misses his nieces and nephews, but without fixing a severely broken relationship, the estrangement is only set to grow deeper.