4 Signs Archie & Lilibet Might Not Be Estranged From These Royal Family Members

Whenever there is a new addition to the royal family, whether through a marriage or birth, the royals publicly rejoice. For instance, when William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed their first son, George, into the world in 2013, the royal family promptly released an announcement about the boy's birth.

Yet, the opposite was done when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and "Suits" actor Meghan Markle had their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019. When Archie was born, the royal family's announcement of his birth was delayed and initially included errors about the child's delivery time. This slow response was likely due to the family's estrangement from Prince Harry, which began in 2018 when the Duke was dissatisfied with Prince William's not welcoming Markle into the royal family with open arms. As tensions rose between the brothers, Prince Harry and Markle renounced their royal titles and left the United Kingdom for the United States in 2020.

In a March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the "Anti-Social" actor dropped the bombshell that some members of the royal family had concerns about how dark [Archie's] skin would be. This was one of the first times the royal family snubbed the couple's child. A year after moving to the U.S., Harry and his wife welcomed their daughter, Lilibet — controversially named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Congratulations from the royal family were conveyed at the time of her birth, however, there were no reported in-person meetings.

However, despite being a continent away, there are signs that some of Harry's royal family members do remain in contact with the Sussexes and their children.