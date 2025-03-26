Rumors About Bettina Anderson We Can't Ignore
Even before she took her famous relationship with Donald Trump Jr. to the next level, Bettina Anderson was a bit of a celebrity in her own right. Her late father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was an iconic businessman. He and Bettina's mother, Inger Anderson, only added to their rich legacy with a reputation for philanthropy. However, their daughter took a different route to glory. She made a name for herself as a model after graduating from Columbia University. She gained additional fame as an influencer, amassing a large following on social media platforms like Instagram, which only expanded her celebrity.
But while Bettina may be used to the spotlight, she quickly discovered that dealing with her boyfriend's level of fame is a different beast entirely. The Trump family, in general, is synonymous with controversy, and almost everyone close to them is sucked into their scandals in one way or another. Bettina is no exception. As expected, the socialite has been plagued with rumors ever since she and Don Jr. became an item. And some of these rumors are harder to ignore than others.
She reportedly started seeing Donald Trump Jr. while he was still with Kimberly Guilfoyle
Not much is known about how Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson met. But in hindsight, there were early signs the two were at least very familiar with each other while Don Jr. was publicly dating Kimberly Guilfoyle. During the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Don Jr. was photographed sitting next to then-fiance Guilfoyle back when most of the country thought they were marriage-bound. However, Anderson's presence was already looming over the couple since she was spotted sitting behind Don. Jr. and Guilfoyle at the time. In December 2024, Anderson was caught holding hands with the president's son, sparking rumors that he'd broken up with Guilfoyle.
Don Jr. later confirmed the reports during an interview with Page Six. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said. A source would later offer a few more details about Anderson's and Don Jr.'s surprising connection. According to the insider, they were allegedly seeing each other while Don Jr. was still with Guilfoyle. "Don Jr. has been dating Bettina for about six months," the source claimed in an interview with People. They further noted that Don Jr. even "introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim."
If this is true, it's unclear if Guilfoyle saw the writing on the wall regarding her and Don Jr.'s relationship. Since getting together, Anderson and Don Jr. have rubbed their romance in Guilfoyle's face with flirty PDA on a few occasions. Either way, the source was adamant that the former attorney knew about her fiancé's other romance but chose to ignore it.
Donald Trump's MAGA fanbase was reportedly worried about her
Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle reportedly wasn't happy about his romance with Bettina Anderson; a big concern was that she might ruin President Donald Trump's own relationship with his supporters. After her relationship with Don. Jr went public, the internet unearthed several social media posts the former Florida model made in the past. Digging through her old messages, Donald's team noticed that Anderson had an alarming history of expressing views that were at odds with MAGA philosophy. Her advocacy of Black Lives Matter and wearing masks during the pandemic caused skepticism about her political beliefs.
At one point, some sources even suggested that Anderson might inadvertently tank Donald's presidential ambitions by association. "We can't afford to have any headaches or liabilities trying to grift their way to more Instagram followers," the source said in an interview with Daily Mail. "Especially ones who aren't MAGA to begin with." However, given Donald's victory during the presidential race, it appears that Anderson and her past views posed very little threat to the Republican party in the end.
She was rumored to only be dating Donald Trump Jr. because of his status
Another unflattering rumor that's surfaced since Bettina Anderson started dating Donald Trump Jr. is that the influencer is using her boyfriend's status to elevate hers. A few insiders believed she posed a threat to both Don Jr. and the Trump family name in general because of her questionable motives. "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," the source told Daily Mail. Many other anonymous insiders felt similarly, according to the publication.
However, Anderson had her fair share of defenders as well. Stacey Bendet felt the slander against her good friend was far from justified and had nothing but kind words to say about the Florida native. "I have been friends with Bettina for a decade, she is the kindest soul, she has the biggest heart, she is witty and wise, hilariously funny, and an Ivy League grad," Bendet said. She added later that Don Jr. had good reason to adore Anderson.
She reportedly wanted Kimberly Guilfoyle out of the country
After being elected president, Donald Trump made himself at home by completely renovating Joe Biden's former administration. He placed several of his trusted associates in key government positions. Kimberly Guilfoyle was especially rewarded with an important role as the next United States ambassador to Greece. In a Truth Social post, Donald listed all the qualifications he felt Guilfoyle possessed that made her a perfect fit for her new job. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," he wrote. However, other sources claimed there was a more personal ulterior motive behind Donald moving Guilfoyle overseas.
Sources claimed that Bettina Anderson wanted Guilfoyle as far away from Donald Trump Jr. as possible. And if the insiders are to be believed, she definitely got her way. "They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election," the source told People.
However, Guilfoyle doesn't seem bothered by the move at all. In fact, when she returned to the White House to celebrate Greek Independence Day, all Guilfoyle could talk about was how flattered she was by her promotion. "I tell you, this is the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country and to serve a country that I love so much, that is so near and dear to my heart," Guilfoyle said per Daily Mail. So, even if the move was strategic, all parties seem happy about it.
She might want a role in Donald Trump's administration
Bettina Anderson reportedly hoped to continue her family's well-known reputation for philanthropy. But rumor has it that she tried maneuvering herself into a high position in the White House to help others on a larger scale. A source confided to the New York Post that Anderson was especially eyeing to lead the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, which would've given her a voice and considerable influence over the country's cultural policy. It made sense for Anderson to take an interest in the advisory committee, given her bachelor's degree in art history, criticism, and conservation, in combination with her own endeavors in charity.
Some sources felt that Anderson's alleged desire for power only furthered the narrative that she was only using Donald Trump Jr. for personal gain. However, one source close to Don Jr. debunked the rumor entirely. "This is totally wrong — not only is she not getting one, she has never brought up wanting one," they said. At any rate, it wouldn't matter if she was pursuing the position now. The arts committee was just one of several establishments that Donald Trump dismantled after taking office.