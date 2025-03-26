Rumors About Bettina Anderson We Can't Ignore

Not much is known about how Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson met. But in hindsight, there were early signs the two were at least very familiar with each other while Don Jr. was publicly dating Kimberly Guilfoyle. During the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Don Jr. was photographed sitting next to then-fiance Guilfoyle back when most of the country thought they were marriage-bound. However, Anderson's presence was already looming over the couple since she was spotted sitting behind Don. Jr. and Guilfoyle at the time. In December 2024, Anderson was caught holding hands with the president's son, sparking rumors that he'd broken up with Guilfoyle.

Don Jr. later confirmed the reports during an interview with Page Six. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said. A source would later offer a few more details about Anderson's and Don Jr.'s surprising connection. According to the insider, they were allegedly seeing each other while Don Jr. was still with Guilfoyle. "Don Jr. has been dating Bettina for about six months," the source claimed in an interview with People. They further noted that Don Jr. even "introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim."

If this is true, it's unclear if Guilfoyle saw the writing on the wall regarding her and Don Jr.'s relationship. Since getting together, Anderson and Don Jr. have rubbed their romance in Guilfoyle's face with flirty PDA on a few occasions. Either way, the source was adamant that the former attorney knew about her fiancé's other romance but chose to ignore it.

