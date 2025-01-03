Don Jr.'s Inner Circle Reportedly Isn't Happy About His Bettina Anderson Romance

Could it be that people are getting nostalgic for Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits already? Now that Donald Trump Jr. has officially called it quits with his fiancée of four years and gone public with new lady Bettina Anderson, there are rumblings that some of his closest friends aren't exactly thrilled with his choice. True, the significant age gap between Anderson and Don Jr. may be more palatable to traditionalists; she's eight years younger, as opposed to Guilfoyle being 10 years his senior. As a model, Anderson also has a more polished style aesthetic. You won't find her wearing stilettos to fix dinner, or stepping out in dresses with outdated details like oversized bows and keyhole cutouts.

Advertisement

And yet, the improved optics of this relationship reportedly aren't enough for the Trump inner circle. Sources dished to the Daily Mail that the first son's friends are urging him to make this as brief a fling as possible. Say what you will about Guilfoyle, she was — and continues to be — a passionate supporter of Donald Trump and his MAGA platform. Anderson, on the other hand, is not only not the flag-waving type, she's also expressed support for liberal causes.

Plus, for all her classiness, she's, shall we say, more fond of a good time than the Trump family as a whole (keep in mind that the president-elect is famously a teetotaler). This could cast a shadow over Don Jr.'s beloved father as he re-establishes himself in Washington. As an insider told the outlet, "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago. But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."

Advertisement