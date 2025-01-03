Don Jr.'s Inner Circle Reportedly Isn't Happy About His Bettina Anderson Romance
Could it be that people are getting nostalgic for Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits already? Now that Donald Trump Jr. has officially called it quits with his fiancée of four years and gone public with new lady Bettina Anderson, there are rumblings that some of his closest friends aren't exactly thrilled with his choice. True, the significant age gap between Anderson and Don Jr. may be more palatable to traditionalists; she's eight years younger, as opposed to Guilfoyle being 10 years his senior. As a model, Anderson also has a more polished style aesthetic. You won't find her wearing stilettos to fix dinner, or stepping out in dresses with outdated details like oversized bows and keyhole cutouts.
And yet, the improved optics of this relationship reportedly aren't enough for the Trump inner circle. Sources dished to the Daily Mail that the first son's friends are urging him to make this as brief a fling as possible. Say what you will about Guilfoyle, she was — and continues to be — a passionate supporter of Donald Trump and his MAGA platform. Anderson, on the other hand, is not only not the flag-waving type, she's also expressed support for liberal causes.
Plus, for all her classiness, she's, shall we say, more fond of a good time than the Trump family as a whole (keep in mind that the president-elect is famously a teetotaler). This could cast a shadow over Don Jr.'s beloved father as he re-establishes himself in Washington. As an insider told the outlet, "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago. But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Don Jr. can't afford to soil his dad's reputation
If Donald Trump Jr. were just your average divorced millionaire, his choice of girlfriend wouldn't matter much outside of the gossip pages. But he's the son of an incoming president whose whole campaign was devoted to slamming the ethics of his opponents. The last thing Donald Trump needs is the media making unfavorable comparisons between his namesake and his predecessor's troubled son. Along with his history of drug use, tax fraud, and alleged illicit dealings with foreign entities, Hunter Biden is notorious for his sketchy relationship history.
Don Jr. is the only one of the adult Trump children not in a stable marriage, which puts him on shaky ground to begin with while dumping his fiancée for a younger woman just weeks before his father takes office doesn't help matters. If she won't or can't ease up on her party-girl ways, that could reflect badly on the Trump family. The other rumor making the rounds is that Bettina Anderson is just using Don Jr. to gain access to Elon Musk and elevate her own position in high society. Sources revealed to the Daily Mail that she has a history of going out with rich older guys who can give her the luxurious lifestyle she wants.
Having an in to the White House is about as prestigious as it gets, and being the first son's plus-one would give Anderson access to Musk and other political power players. If the romance with the Palm Beach socialite is just a temporary rebound for Don Jr., we'll find out soon enough. Cameras will be trained on the inauguration ceremony and after-parties for sightings of the new couple together, and fans will be checking his Instagram feed for candid pics and sweet sentiments. Let's see what happens by Valentine's Day.