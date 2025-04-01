Lauren Ambrose is a unique performer in that her range and ability to adapt to different creative mediums have won her fans of all ages. In 2025, she was best known as adult Van on Showtime's "Yellowjackets," but her career began decades prior and has taken many interesting turns. Ambrose started out with aspirations to become a singer, dipping her toes in musical theater while working hard to develop her voice. Born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, Ambrose was close enough to New York City that she was able to juggle middle school with auditioning for off-Broadway plays, which eventually led to her getting cast in some notable film and TV roles in the '90s, such as the cult classic teen comedy "Can't Hardly Wait" and fan favorite TV drama "Party of Five."

While Ambrose learned a lot from working in film, her big break came in the form of a TV series, the hit HBO show "Six Feet Under." Ambrose played the role of Claire Fisher from 2001 until 2005, making time for marriage and children and returning to her theater roots, where she later made it big on Broadway. Along the way, Ambrose dabbled in jazz singing and voice acting until she appeared on the small screen again in "Servant" and "Yellowjackets." Ambrose has already had a long and impressive career and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Lauren Ambrose.