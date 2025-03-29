The Drastic Height Transformation Of Megyn Kelly's Kids
Political commentator Megyn Kelly, whose real-life story is tragic, shares three children with her husband Douglas Brunt; son Edward Yates, born in 2009, daughter Yardley Evans, who was born in 2011, and second-born son Thatcher Bray, whom they welcomed in 2013. It has been widely noted by the public that, although photos shared on social media by Kelly over the years showcase the drastic height changes the kids have been going through, she otherwise keeps them out of the spotlight.
On June 10, 2021, Kelly, who many celebrities can't stand, posted a photo of her daughter Yardley on Instagram while the family was celebrating her elementary school graduation. Then, on January 21, 2025, the podcaster shared another shot on Instagram of herself, alongside Yardley, while the mother-daughter duo was attending a fancy event, and Yardley notably appeared even taller than her famous mom.
In Kelly's caption, the former Fox News host acknowledged her daughter's significant height change by writing, "With our 13-year-old daughter Yardley, who is not only tall, but an excellent ball date." And while Yardley has grown quite a bit, she's not the only one of Kelly's children who underwent a noticeable growth spurt. Naturally, you may think it's typical for a child to get taller over the years, but it's how fast these height changes occurred that's surprising.
How much taller did Megyn Kelly's older son get?
On December 13, 2019, around the time of the release of the film "Bombshell," which starred Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, the conservative TV host posted a photo to Instagram depicting one of her son's checking out the poster at a movie theater, unsure if he was actually looking at his mom or not. In the pic, he's clearly a small child. However, on January 21, 2025, Kelly, who's gone through a stunning transformation herself, posted another shot on Instagram depicting herself standing next to the same son featured in the 2019 photo, but he is now much taller than her, just like his sister.
As the outspoken political commentator quipped, "2 out of my 3 are now taller than I am and it seemingly happened overnight!" Fans were quick to express their surprise at just how tall Kelly's older son had got in a relatively short amount of time, with one Instagram user commenting under the photo, "Wow, they grow up fast! I remember when you were on the Bill O'Reilly show and pregnant."
One peculiar thing to note about these photos is the fact that her children's faces are almost always obscured or blocked out. Keeping her kids out of the spotlight makes sense for Kelly, since she is a controversial figure who catches a good amount of heat. One fan praised the podcaster for this decision, writing on Instagram, "Love that you are blanking out her face. Kids' privacy online is so important!"