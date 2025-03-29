The Drastic Height Transformation Of Megyn Kelly's Kids

Political commentator Megyn Kelly, whose real-life story is tragic, shares three children with her husband Douglas Brunt; son Edward Yates, born in 2009, daughter Yardley Evans, who was born in 2011, and second-born son Thatcher Bray, whom they welcomed in 2013. It has been widely noted by the public that, although photos shared on social media by Kelly over the years showcase the drastic height changes the kids have been going through, she otherwise keeps them out of the spotlight.

On June 10, 2021, Kelly, who many celebrities can't stand, posted a photo of her daughter Yardley on Instagram while the family was celebrating her elementary school graduation. Then, on January 21, 2025, the podcaster shared another shot on Instagram of herself, alongside Yardley, while the mother-daughter duo was attending a fancy event, and Yardley notably appeared even taller than her famous mom.

In Kelly's caption, the former Fox News host acknowledged her daughter's significant height change by writing, "With our 13-year-old daughter Yardley, who is not only tall, but an excellent ball date." And while Yardley has grown quite a bit, she's not the only one of Kelly's children who underwent a noticeable growth spurt. Naturally, you may think it's typical for a child to get taller over the years, but it's how fast these height changes occurred that's surprising.

