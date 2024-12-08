The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly had a tough time as a pre-teen. "I was badly bullied when I was in the seventh grade — relentlessly, mercilessly — by a group of 12-year-old girls," she told Newsweek in 2012. Two years later, she spoke further about the tough time with Elle, sharing the bullies were formerly her friends. "It was a year of torture ... when the messages keep coming back — 'you don't fit in,' 'you're not likable,' 'you don't have friends' — it's hard," she shared, also revealing on "Today" in 2018 they called her out over her weight. "Those comments can cut deep. Trust me, I know," she said.

The bullying forced Kelly to learn not to show her emotions, but she told Newsweek that her coping mechanism didn't bode well in her adult life. "The underlying feelings of insecurity only deepened when I made the leap from law," she continued (Kelly had a law career before becoming a TV star). "Was I smart enough? Was I attractive enough?" she asked herself. The star even said of continually putting up a front at work, but "that turned out to be a life-changing mistake."

But the bullying didn't stop in school. Kelly's often divisive opinions have made her fodder for online trolls, but she's found a better way to deal with the haters. She told "O, The Oprah Magazine" in 2016 she still gets trolled online, but no longer buys into what's being said about her. "Reading negative remarks about yourself online is like breathing bus exhaust. With each one you read, you let your detractors steal your mojo," she said. "Life's too short for that."

