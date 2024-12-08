The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Megyn Kelly
Conservative personality Megyn Kelly has had a stunning transformation, but that doesn't mean her life has been easy. In fact, the controversial news anchor has quite a tragic real-life story. The former Fox News and NBC News star has weathered her fair share of storms from her early years to adulthood, including dealing with the untimely and sudden deaths of both her dad and sister. Going back to her younger days, she also endured unyielding bullies who affected her school life and subsequent career.
It may be those tough times that gave Kelly her tenacious edge and the ability to say it as she sees it in front of millions — no matter how they may react. Speaking to Vogue in 2017 about her ups and downs, she admitted, "You either surrender or fight. If you want to live, you fight." And Kelly has certainly fought to make it through very tough times.
Relentless childhood bullying made Megyn Kelly insecure into adulthood
Megyn Kelly had a tough time as a pre-teen. "I was badly bullied when I was in the seventh grade — relentlessly, mercilessly — by a group of 12-year-old girls," she told Newsweek in 2012. Two years later, she spoke further about the tough time with Elle, sharing the bullies were formerly her friends. "It was a year of torture ... when the messages keep coming back — 'you don't fit in,' 'you're not likable,' 'you don't have friends' — it's hard," she shared, also revealing on "Today" in 2018 they called her out over her weight. "Those comments can cut deep. Trust me, I know," she said.
The bullying forced Kelly to learn not to show her emotions, but she told Newsweek that her coping mechanism didn't bode well in her adult life. "The underlying feelings of insecurity only deepened when I made the leap from law," she continued (Kelly had a law career before becoming a TV star). "Was I smart enough? Was I attractive enough?" she asked herself. The star even said of continually putting up a front at work, but "that turned out to be a life-changing mistake."
But the bullying didn't stop in school. Kelly's often divisive opinions have made her fodder for online trolls, but she's found a better way to deal with the haters. She told "O, The Oprah Magazine" in 2016 she still gets trolled online, but no longer buys into what's being said about her. "Reading negative remarks about yourself online is like breathing bus exhaust. With each one you read, you let your detractors steal your mojo," she said. "Life's too short for that."
She lost her dad suddenly at 15
As Megyn Kelly attempted to move on from being bullied as a preteen, sadly, her teen years only turned more tragic when she lost her 45-year-old dad Edward Kelly when she was 15. "It was a sudden heart attack, and it changed my family forever," she told DailyMail TV in 2018.
Kelly elaborated on her father's death on "The Shawn Ryder Show" in September 2024, recalling he went to the emergency room a few days earlier but was sent home after being diagnosed with heartburn. "He came back relieved. Other than that, there had not been any sort of warning," Kelly said. She took fans inside the fateful night he passed away, recalling, "I just remember my sister waking me up shortly after midnight saying, 'Wake up! Daddy had a heart attack!' And it's just it's like an otherworldly, out-of-body experience." Kelly also spoke about being woken up on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2022. "What followed was the most painful night of our lives. I was 15, she was 22, and it was the beginning of a very hard year."
Adding further layers to the tragedy, Kelly told Elle her dad canceled his life insurance shortly before his death, which left the family in financial difficulty. His passing also happened just 10 days before Christmas. "My last sight of him was of him sitting on the couch, looking at the Christmas tree. What I wouldn't give now to have that moment back. To have just one more chance to tell him how much I love him," Kelly said.
A cancer scare saw her lose her fallopian tubes and her left ovary
Around 2013, Megyn Kelly had a health scare that saw her lose some of her reproductive system to prevent her from developing cancer. Speaking on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2023, she walked viewers through a difficult time when doctors discovered she had an ovarian cyst. Fortunately, it was benign but needed to be removed. The podcast host's surgeon told her one of her ovaries may also have to be taken out if the growth was too embedded, and Kelly agreed. But things changed in was surely a very difficult late conversation.
"The doctor said because even though it wasn't cancer, it was a cancer dock for the reproductive system ... He said, 'While I'm in there, do you mind — if you're done having your kids — if I take your fallopian tubes?'" Kelly discovered that cancer could still form in her fallopian tubes, so agreed to have the cyst, fallopian tubes, and left ovary all removed. Kelly explained she was on board with the surgery because she didn't plan to have more children but such a major operation, especially related to cancer, and losing such personal body parts is a difficult thing for anyone to go through.
Her 8-year-old son suffered internal bleeding after a terrifying accident on vacation
Megyn Kelly experienced every parent's worst nightmare in March 2022 when her youngest son Thatcher had a terrifying ski trip accident that caused internal bleeding. Kelly explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that the then 8-year-old fell around 10 feet directly onto rocks. At first, he seemed well, but a CT scan discovered he'd torn his spleen in multiple places and had internal bleeding. He was told to go to a more specialist hospital and was immediately taken to the ICU, where Kelly recalled being told the bleeding wasn't stopping and his spleen may have to be removed if his health didn't improve. "I wasn't panicking, but I was feeling the water start to rise," the TV star said, recalling that she and her husband Doug Brunt were told they had to make huge decisions about their son's health immediately.
Kelly's son stayed in the ICU for five days after a doctor decided he was too badly injured to be cleared to fly home for medical care. Kelly missed several episodes of her podcast to care for him. "The amount of stress and the love that you have for your children, and the fragility of these little bodies who totally depend on you. And the enormous responsibility you have for their well-being," Kelly said, becoming emotional as she detailed the harrowing time and how it affected her family. Thankfully, he made a full recovery from the serious accident and has since been spotted on his dad's Instagram enjoying a basketball game at Madison Square Garden with his brother.
Megyn Kelly's sister died suddenly of a heart attack
Megyn Kelly's son's serious fall wasn't the only hard event that she dealt with in 2022. That October, Kelly lost her 58-year-old sister, Suzanne Crossley. Kelly confirmed the loss on "The Megyn Kelly Show," sharing that, in a tragic twist of fate, Crossley died of a heart attack — just like their dad. Kelly explained Crossley had health issues, but noted, "It was sudden and it was unexpected." Kelly shared the family gathered around Crossley in the hospital, and they were present for her final moments. "It was really hard, it was extremely emotional," she said.
Later that month, Kelly shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister on "The Megyn Kelly Show," recalling many of their happiest moments growing up. Kelly also gave an insight into Crossley's difficult life, sharing, "She got swept up in the opioid crisis thanks to a doctor who told her a minor painkiller was not addictive. Later, she got clean and sober and rebuilt her life." Kelly shared her regret over not spending more time with Crossley too, noting, "The love of a sibling is more complicated than that of a parent. The relationship has different layers to it. How I wish I had nurtured our connection more recently."
Almost two years later, Kelly spoke more openly on "The Megyn Kelly Show" about her sister's past substance abuse struggles. "She took this drug because she was having pain ... and she got addicted. Truly, it was the beginning of the end of my sister's life," Kelly said. She also shared her disappointment more action wasn't taken against those responsible for Crossley's prescription. "Those doctors have never been held responsible. That drug is still on the market."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).