Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Goldie Hawn
Despite her sunny disposition, Goldie Hawn has lived a life filled with tragedy, as well as a very public one. The prolific actor is known for her iconic starring roles in beloved films like "Death Becomes Her" and "Overboard," alongside Hawn's own remarkably stunning transformation over the years. Still, there are also several peculiar things about the multi-faceted performer that many fans may not realize, including her belief that she met aliens, her stance on marriage, and her unusual connection to her childhood home.
During an October 2023 episode of the Apple Fitness+ series "Time to Walk with Goldie Hawn," the lovable star discussed her experiences with alien life forms. Hawn had been quite fascinated by the reports of apparent UFO sightings for a long time, recalling, "I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was, How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?"
The "First Wives Club" star later detailed how she actually encountered what she believed to be extraterrestrials while in West Covina, California, for work. "They touched my face," Hawn exclaimed on the show, before gushing that it was a beautiful and impactful experience for her. As she elaborated, "It felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."
Goldie Hawn doesn't want to marry Kurt Russell (and she broke into her old childhood home)
One aspect of Goldie Hawn's life that some people may be surprised by is the fact that she has not married her equally famous long-term partner Kurt Russell, even though they have been in a committed, happy relationship since 1983. While it may seem unconventional to some people, Hawn revealed in 2023 that she doesn't want to tie the knot with Russell because of her fears of divorce. While speaking to CNN in 2023, the "Overboard" star reasoned that she feels completely satisfied with him and worries that it could hurt their relationship, while a marriage dissolving in the public eye is obviously an ordeal.
"Why should we get married?" Hawn wondered aloud. "When it doesn't work out, it ends up to be big business [...] How many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?" Equally odd is the fact that she continued to visit her childhood home years after it had already been sold. According to The New York Times, Hawn's mother sold her house in Takoma Park, Maryland, in the early 1980s, but that didn't stop the lovable actor from sneaking in through an open window years later, seemingly because being around her childhood home continued to bring comfort and warmth.