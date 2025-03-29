Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Goldie Hawn

Despite her sunny disposition, Goldie Hawn has lived a life filled with tragedy, as well as a very public one. The prolific actor is known for her iconic starring roles in beloved films like "Death Becomes Her" and "Overboard," alongside Hawn's own remarkably stunning transformation over the years. Still, there are also several peculiar things about the multi-faceted performer that many fans may not realize, including her belief that she met aliens, her stance on marriage, and her unusual connection to her childhood home.

Advertisement

During an October 2023 episode of the Apple Fitness+ series "Time to Walk with Goldie Hawn," the lovable star discussed her experiences with alien life forms. Hawn had been quite fascinated by the reports of apparent UFO sightings for a long time, recalling, "I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was, How far does this go? How little are we? Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?"

The "First Wives Club" star later detailed how she actually encountered what she believed to be extraterrestrials while in West Covina, California, for work. "They touched my face," Hawn exclaimed on the show, before gushing that it was a beautiful and impactful experience for her. As she elaborated, "It felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

Advertisement