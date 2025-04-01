Jennifer Aniston's Worst Disaster 'Dos (Because Even She Has Bad Hair Days)

As hard as it is to believe, Jennifer Aniston has had her fair share of bad hair days — and even she knows it. The former "Friends" star has been vocal about her regrets, even admitting in 2011 that she hated one of her most iconic looks created by hairstylist Chris McMillan. "I love Chris, and he's the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look," she told Allure about the beloved '90s cut. "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen." Ouch.

Five years later, she doubled down on slamming the sitcom style in another Allure interview, admitting it was the one trend she hoped would never make a comeback. "No ... That's not coming back," she said. But she was wrong because the short, choppy cut known as 'The Rachel' got an update in 2022 and returned in a major way.

While we may not all agree with her disdain for 'The Rachel,' we can agree Aniston's hair evolution has included a few undeniable disasters.