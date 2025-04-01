Jennifer Aniston's Worst Disaster 'Dos (Because Even She Has Bad Hair Days)
As hard as it is to believe, Jennifer Aniston has had her fair share of bad hair days — and even she knows it. The former "Friends" star has been vocal about her regrets, even admitting in 2011 that she hated one of her most iconic looks created by hairstylist Chris McMillan. "I love Chris, and he's the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look," she told Allure about the beloved '90s cut. "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen." Ouch.
Five years later, she doubled down on slamming the sitcom style in another Allure interview, admitting it was the one trend she hoped would never make a comeback. "No ... That's not coming back," she said. But she was wrong because the short, choppy cut known as 'The Rachel' got an update in 2022 and returned in a major way.
While we may not all agree with her disdain for 'The Rachel,' we can agree Aniston's hair evolution has included a few undeniable disasters.
Her 1999 Emmys hair looked ratty and knotted
Jennifer Aniston attended the 1999 Emmy Awards with her then-husband Brad Pitt, but her piece-y hair left us seriously confused. The star wore her light-colored locks in her signature style, down and just past her shoulders, but her hairstylist changed things up by seemingly twisting a few strands from the root to add texture and back-combing it for extra volume around her crown.
While we appreciate Aniston tried something different than the super straight and sleek style we've seen so many times, the result looked too undone for such a formal, red carpet event. The numerous twisted strands also looked tough to brush out, so we imagine Aniston had to tackle a few tangles and knots when she tried. That could mean the style damaged her tresses, and any look that damages your hair is never the best.
Jennifer Aniston's 2000 Emmys hair look was missing something, too
We know casual hair is Jennifer Aniston's signature, but it just didn't work at the 2000 Emmy Awards. Aniston wore her super long locks totally straight with a side-part, but it left a lot to be desired.
The star fastened her hair into a very informal, low ponytail, leaving several shorter strands down to frame her face. But it felt like "The Morning Show" actor didn't know if she wanted her mane down and free or in a ponytail. It hit neither mark, and, just like the year prior, it was way too casual for the red carpet (even though she hid the hair tie with a lock of hair). It looked more like she'd pulled her locks away from her face while getting her makeup done but then ran out of time to style it, which was a totally different vibe to her well-thought-out uber-glamorous, strapless, red gown and shoulder bag.
Her unkempt look in 2010 wasn't her best
Jennifer Aniston was snapped by paparazzi following an appearance on "The Late Show With David Letterman" in 2010, and it seemed pretty obvious she'd had a long day. The star's locks were still full (which had us totally envious), but she'd completely lost the uniform soft wave and beachy styling for which we're assuming her hairstylist was aiming. While half of the actor's hair still had a slight curl, the other half had dropped out into a straighter style. The beauty needed to brush her tresses ASAP to get a more uniform, less messy vibe, as it looked like it had been blown around in the wind.
We also weren't sold on the single, plain black clip that kept her side bangs out of her eyes. The addition gave her look a little 'something' without being over the top (which is Aniston's signature), but it still seemed a little too simple and juvenile for a star of her stature who has access to the best hairdressers and stylists around.
Her Along Came Polly chignon was full of flyaways
We see Jennifer Aniston with her hair down so often, it's a welcome surprise when she steps out with an up-do. But we can see why she doesn't opt for it all the time. In 2004, she walked the London red carpet for her comedy "Along Came Polly" with her caramel tresses in a chignon, but the look appeared to have come undone early in the night.
The star's low, small bun had many pesky flyaways (which can be hard to manage) and several thin strands sticking out. She also had a few sections falling around her face, particularly on the left side, where her locks were too short to be incorporated into the style. Because the 'do wasn't polished and could have done with more bobby pins to hold it in place, it looked hastily done and didn't feel on brand for such a huge star attending the premiere of her own movie.
Even Jennifer Aniston knew her extensions made her hair look 'fake'
There's nothing wrong with getting a few hair extensions to make yourself feel more confident and bring extra length or volume to your mane, but it can become a problem if they're super obvious or ruin the overall look of your 'do. And that's exactly what happened to Jennifer Aniston in 2010.
She wore the accessories for the premiere of "The Bounty Hunter," but the additions looked stringy and greasy, unlike her healthy and golden natural hair over the top. The extensions also appeared to be slightly darker than the rest of her locks, which made them even more obvious. Aniston admitted to InStyle shortly after she'd fallen out of love with extensions, so she removed them and cut a bob. "The real reason I cut my hair? My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions. It was starting to look fake," she said.