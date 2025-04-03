The Real Reason Diane Keaton Dresses So Modestly Is More Tragic Than You Realize

It is rare for a celebrity's style to be simultaneously as simple and unique as Diane Keaton's. The "Annie Hall" star essentially refuses to leave her home unless she's wearing a bowler hat. Generally, Keaton pairs the eye-catching accessory with a turtleneck, a long dress, or a jacket and a cozy scarf. While it may be easy to assume that the Oscar winner carefully chooses her outfits to create a distinct public image and stand out among the crowd, there is actually more to it than that.

Speaking to InStyle in July 2019, the actor explained her outfit choices, by reasoning, "It hides a multitude of sins," (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). She continued, "Flaws, anxiety — things like that. I would not feel comfortable in a short skirt or something cut off with my arms hanging out there." Keaton has always gravitated towards hats and loves how they fit around her head, acknowledging, "And, you know, hats also protect you from the sun — I've had so many skin cancers."

During a 2015 Los Angeles Times interview, the "Hampstead" star revealed that she was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma at 21, and squamous cell cancer later in life, with Keaton ultimately undergoing surgery for the latter. The actor admitted that although several other members of her close family had also been diagnosed with skin cancer, she regrettably hadn't started protecting her skin against the sun until she was in her 40s. To better understand whether the beloved star's decision to dress conservatively was effective for sun protection, we tapped into the expertise of dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman, who spoke exclusively to The List.

