The Real Reason Diane Keaton Dresses So Modestly Is More Tragic Than You Realize
It is rare for a celebrity's style to be simultaneously as simple and unique as Diane Keaton's. The "Annie Hall" star essentially refuses to leave her home unless she's wearing a bowler hat. Generally, Keaton pairs the eye-catching accessory with a turtleneck, a long dress, or a jacket and a cozy scarf. While it may be easy to assume that the Oscar winner carefully chooses her outfits to create a distinct public image and stand out among the crowd, there is actually more to it than that.
Speaking to InStyle in July 2019, the actor explained her outfit choices, by reasoning, "It hides a multitude of sins," (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). She continued, "Flaws, anxiety — things like that. I would not feel comfortable in a short skirt or something cut off with my arms hanging out there." Keaton has always gravitated towards hats and loves how they fit around her head, acknowledging, "And, you know, hats also protect you from the sun — I've had so many skin cancers."
During a 2015 Los Angeles Times interview, the "Hampstead" star revealed that she was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma at 21, and squamous cell cancer later in life, with Keaton ultimately undergoing surgery for the latter. The actor admitted that although several other members of her close family had also been diagnosed with skin cancer, she regrettably hadn't started protecting her skin against the sun until she was in her 40s. To better understand whether the beloved star's decision to dress conservatively was effective for sun protection, we tapped into the expertise of dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman, who spoke exclusively to The List.
Diane Keaton's sun care routine is dermatologist-approved
In an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Hannah Kopelman professed that Diane Keaton's decision to dress more modestly could indeed help to mitigate the risks of skin cancer by limiting her exposure to harmful UV rays. As the dermatologist asserted, "For individuals like Diane Keaton who have a history of skin cancer, covering up with long sleeves, wide-brimmed hats, and high-neck garments adds an important physical barrier against UV rays." Additionally, Dr. Kopelman warned that while sunscreen was undoubtedly vital, too, it was far easier to protect oneself with clothes since they didn't require proper application and didn't wear off like sunscreen.
However, certain clothing serves this crucial purpose better than others. As Dr. Kopelman elaborated, "Tightly woven materials, darker colors, and synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon typically offer better UV protection than lightweight cotton or linen." Ultimately, the expert believes that picking the right sunscreen and wearing the correct clothes are your best bets for protecting your skin from sun damage. But it's worth noting that in addition to serving a practical purpose, Keaton's clothing choices also have sweet emotional ties.
The "Something's Gotta Give" star detailed in a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair how she kept her late mother close to her heart through fashion. Keaton fondly recalled how she would tag along with her mom to buy secondhand clothes. When they got home, the Oscar winner's mother would use her sewing skills to create some unique clothing pieces for her. Suffice it to say that Keaton is an equally doting mother to her own kids, Dexter and Duke.