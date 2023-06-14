Meet Diane Keaton's Kids, Dexter And Duke

From her frequent collaborations with director Woody Allen to her fish-out-water role amidst the Corleones in "The Godfather Trilogy," Diane Keaton was a go-to romantic lead throughout the '70s and '80s — but her success didn't stop there. In the '90s and early 2000s, she took off her "Annie Hall" neckties and championed the viral coastal grandmother aesthetic in Nancy Meyers movies like "Something's Gotta Give." For the last 50 years, Diane Keaton has been the unofficial queen of romantic comedies and, most recently, TikTok fashion.

Keaton says her decade-spanning icon status can be boiled down to happenstance. "I don't feel like I've transcended anything, particularly," she explained in an interview with ABC News, adding, "I've been very fortunate to have many opportunities that came my way." She was asked if she could give the 30-year-old "Annie Hall" version of herself advice, what would she say, recalling "I wouldn't go back to the 30-year-old and [say] here's how you do anything . . ." For Keaton, the freedom to choose her own path is what made life meaningful, mistakes and all.

Although the "Father of the Bride" star has become known for playing onscreen mothers, the actor is also a real-life mom of two. Here's what we know about her kids, Dexter and Duke.