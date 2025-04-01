Kate Middleton's Wedding Day Beauty Decision Is One Of Her Rare Rule Breaking Moments

There are a lot of weird rules that Prince William and Kate Middleton are forced to follow as high-ranking members of the royal family. And for the most part, they seem happy to fall in line. But while the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't as big of rebels as the Sussexes, both William and Kate have been caught breaking the rules on occasion. In fact, one of hers actually occurred on the day she married the heir apparent to the British throne — when Kate made a beauty decision that eschewed a centuries-old royal tradition.

For 350 years, it was customary for the bride at a royal wedding to wear her hair up. But when she tied the knot with William back in 2011, Kate made a point of wearing her hair down and loose instead. Of course, this didn't happen without pushback from inside The Firm. "Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," royal expert Ashley Pearson dished in the documentary "William & Kate: The Journey" (via Express).

She continued, "Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls," adding that this particular hairstyle was not only the princess' favorite, but that William was quite fond of it too. So, the other royals relented. "They ended up compromising on her look," Pearson confirmed. And, as royal commentator Amanda Matta exclusively told The List, the beloved royal's choice actually says a lot about her personality.

