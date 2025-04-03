Where Does Valerie Bertinelli & Ex Mike Goodnough's Relationship Stand Post-Split?

Valerie Bertinelli's shocking breakup with her ex Mike Goodnough might've made her relationship timeline even more complicated. Despite their split, however, the Golden Globe winner reassured everyone that she and Goodnough were in good standing with a heartwarming Instagram post she dedicated to her ex. "I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him," she wrote. To delve a bit further into Bertinelli's post, The List spoke exclusively with divorce coach Hope Lutz Firsel regarding her opinion on the tribute.

"Valerie Bertinelli's post is a beautiful example of emotional maturity, vulnerability, and grace. Even though the romantic relationship ended, she chose to publicly acknowledge the deep and lasting impact her former partner had on her personal growth and healing. That kind of tribute is rare — and powerful — because it reminds us that love doesn't have to be defined solely by longevity or permanence. Sometimes, it's about transformation," Firsel explained.

Firsel further asserted that Bertinelli's post showed that it's possible to make a healthy recovery from a breakup. "By showing clear appreciation for her ex, Valerie sends a message that relationships, even those that end, can still be meaningful, growth-inducing, and worthy of celebration. It tells people that healing doesn't always come from forgetting, but from honoring what was good and learning from what wasn't," she added. Since Bertinelli might've gone through a transformation thanks to Goodnough, it's clear why she'd want to keep him around.

