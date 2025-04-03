Where Does Valerie Bertinelli & Ex Mike Goodnough's Relationship Stand Post-Split?
Valerie Bertinelli's shocking breakup with her ex Mike Goodnough might've made her relationship timeline even more complicated. Despite their split, however, the Golden Globe winner reassured everyone that she and Goodnough were in good standing with a heartwarming Instagram post she dedicated to her ex. "I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him," she wrote. To delve a bit further into Bertinelli's post, The List spoke exclusively with divorce coach Hope Lutz Firsel regarding her opinion on the tribute.
"Valerie Bertinelli's post is a beautiful example of emotional maturity, vulnerability, and grace. Even though the romantic relationship ended, she chose to publicly acknowledge the deep and lasting impact her former partner had on her personal growth and healing. That kind of tribute is rare — and powerful — because it reminds us that love doesn't have to be defined solely by longevity or permanence. Sometimes, it's about transformation," Firsel explained.
Firsel further asserted that Bertinelli's post showed that it's possible to make a healthy recovery from a breakup. "By showing clear appreciation for her ex, Valerie sends a message that relationships, even those that end, can still be meaningful, growth-inducing, and worthy of celebration. It tells people that healing doesn't always come from forgetting, but from honoring what was good and learning from what wasn't," she added. Since Bertinelli might've gone through a transformation thanks to Goodnough, it's clear why she'd want to keep him around.
Valerie Bertinelli might regret breaking up with Mike Goodnough
In an Instagram post, Bertinelli opened up about the regrets she had about some of her past relationships. "I think we all just want to do better and feel awful when we've hurt someone we love and shame prevents us from thinking clearly," she wrote, per Page Six. "Wouldn't it be nice to relieve the one you love from shame so they can truly give you the amends you're looking for?"
Bertinelli also explored how someone can unintentionally sabotage their own relationships on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "Maybe my traumas got in the way. I don't want that to be an excuse, but you can reflect back and go, 'Oof, I could have handled that better had I not let old traumas take over, or my ego," she said. Hope Lutz Firsel only further commended her on her honesty with herself, feeling that it further highlighted the star's impressive growth. "She's not blaming the breakup on external forces, but rather recognizing her own part in the dynamic. That level of introspection is something every couple can learn from," Firsel said. "Putting her words into practice means being willing to look inward after a breakup — or even during a relationship. It means asking ourselves: Where can I be more accountable? More present? More kind? It's about choosing to grow from love, even when it doesn't last forever."